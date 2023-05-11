Lamborghini Sells Out Huracan, Plug-In Hybrid Successor Due 2024

Produced between 2003 and 2013, the V10-powered Gallardo laid the groundwork for the outgoing Huracan. A grand total of 14,002 units of the original were sold, whereas Huracan chassis number 20,000 rolled off the assembly line in April 2022. Production will come to a screeching halt in 2024, when the Italian automaker will debut a plug-in hybrid replacement with – most likely – a twin-turbo V8 rather than a naturally-aspirated V10.

17 photos Photo: Lamborghini