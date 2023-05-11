Lamborghini Sells Out Huracan, Plug-In Hybrid Successor Due 2024

Produced between 2003 and 2013, the V10-powered Gallardo laid the groundwork for the outgoing Huracan. A grand total of 14,002 units of the original were sold, whereas Huracan chassis number 20,000 rolled off the assembly line in April 2022. Production will come to a screeching halt in 2024, when the Italian automaker will debut a plug-in hybrid replacement with – most likely – a twin-turbo V8 rather than a naturally-aspirated V10.
The Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese has recently confirmed that all remaining allocations have been spoken for. In other words, you can't place an order for the Huracan unless someone cancels their firm order.
As per the press release attached below, in which Lamborghini acknowledges the sold-out condition, the Italian automaker delivered 2,623 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023. Most of them were SUVs, with the Urus clocking 1,599 units. The Huracan came in second.
Following in the footsteps of the Aventador-succeeding Revuelto, the Huracan's replacement will also switch to plug-in hybrid assistance. It's highly probable for Lamborghini to electrify the vehicle's front end in lieu of the Huracan's mechanical all-wheel-drive system.
The center tunnel – a.k.a. transmission tunnel in most cars – is expected to house the high-voltage battery. Out back, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Lamborghini were to position the dual-clutch gearbox transversely. In the Revuelto, the fast-shifting transmission is located right behind the naturally-aspirated V12. The Revuelto further sweetens the deal with three drive units, namely two up front and one motor located above the DCT.
Although unconfirmed, we all know that Lamborghini doesn't have a good reason to keep the good ol' V10 alive. Volkswagen Group subsidiary Audi made it clear that the R8 is going the way of the dodo, although said nameplate may come back in the form of an electric supercar. Keeping the V10 alive would also hinder the Revuelto, which is – very likely – the final naturally-aspirated Lamborghini entitled to wear a license plate.
Chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann said that we should prepare for a plug-in hybrid replacement of the Huracan, whereas chief technical officer Rouven Mohr said the following: between six and 12 cylinders. That suggests downsizing and forced induction. Multiple publications reported on a possible twin-turbocharged V8 with a displacement of 4.0 liters, a different V8 from the Audi-Porsche lump of the Urus.
Motor Trend understands that said engine is capable of 10,000 revolutions per minute, which is a bit ludicrous for a twin-turbo design. Even more ludicrous, the turbos allegedly kick in at 7,000 revolutions per minute.
Whatever the engineers may be working on, Lamborghini won't disappoint. It simply cannot do it given how impressive the Ferrari 296 is. Even though it features a twin-turbo V6, the plug-in hybrid Prancing Horse is very special.
Not only does it crank out more than 800 ponies on full song, but its 120-degree V6 is a marvel of engineering. Here's one stat in regard to its excellence: 218 horsepower per liter, besting every other road-going powerplant in production at the moment of reporting.
As per the press release attached below, in which Lamborghini acknowledges the sold-out condition, the Italian automaker delivered 2,623 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023. Most of them were SUVs, with the Urus clocking 1,599 units. The Huracan came in second.
Following in the footsteps of the Aventador-succeeding Revuelto, the Huracan's replacement will also switch to plug-in hybrid assistance. It's highly probable for Lamborghini to electrify the vehicle's front end in lieu of the Huracan's mechanical all-wheel-drive system.
The center tunnel – a.k.a. transmission tunnel in most cars – is expected to house the high-voltage battery. Out back, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Lamborghini were to position the dual-clutch gearbox transversely. In the Revuelto, the fast-shifting transmission is located right behind the naturally-aspirated V12. The Revuelto further sweetens the deal with three drive units, namely two up front and one motor located above the DCT.
Although unconfirmed, we all know that Lamborghini doesn't have a good reason to keep the good ol' V10 alive. Volkswagen Group subsidiary Audi made it clear that the R8 is going the way of the dodo, although said nameplate may come back in the form of an electric supercar. Keeping the V10 alive would also hinder the Revuelto, which is – very likely – the final naturally-aspirated Lamborghini entitled to wear a license plate.
Chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann said that we should prepare for a plug-in hybrid replacement of the Huracan, whereas chief technical officer Rouven Mohr said the following: between six and 12 cylinders. That suggests downsizing and forced induction. Multiple publications reported on a possible twin-turbocharged V8 with a displacement of 4.0 liters, a different V8 from the Audi-Porsche lump of the Urus.
Motor Trend understands that said engine is capable of 10,000 revolutions per minute, which is a bit ludicrous for a twin-turbo design. Even more ludicrous, the turbos allegedly kick in at 7,000 revolutions per minute.
Whatever the engineers may be working on, Lamborghini won't disappoint. It simply cannot do it given how impressive the Ferrari 296 is. Even though it features a twin-turbo V6, the plug-in hybrid Prancing Horse is very special.
Not only does it crank out more than 800 ponies on full song, but its 120-degree V6 is a marvel of engineering. Here's one stat in regard to its excellence: 218 horsepower per liter, besting every other road-going powerplant in production at the moment of reporting.