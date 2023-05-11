This Highly Original 1982 Lamborghini Countach Is the Very First LP500 S

Sometimes, exceptional cars appear out of the woodwork, having been hidden from view for years. Cars like this 1982 Lamborghini Countach, that has been sitting in storage in Southern California for at least 20 years, for instance. This remarkable automobile is now being sold via Driver Source in its "as discovered" condition, but more remarkable is that this is an early version of the LP500 S model. Not only is it an early version, but it is the very first.

14 photos Photo: Driver Source