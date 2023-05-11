This Highly Original 1982 Lamborghini Countach Is the Very First LP500 S

Sometimes, exceptional cars appear out of the woodwork, having been hidden from view for years. Cars like this 1982 Lamborghini Countach, that has been sitting in storage in Southern California for at least 20 years, for instance. This remarkable automobile is now being sold via Driver Source in its "as discovered" condition, but more remarkable is that this is an early version of the LP500 S model. Not only is it an early version, but it is the very first.
Even more remarkable is that this Countach belonged to the guitarist of the 1980s rock band Quiet Riot for 15 years, adding the celebrity factor and more chapters to the tale of this amazing car. Currently, the Countach is on offer for $695,000 USD.
The LP500 S version of the Countach made its debut in 1982. And remarkably, it is listed as the very first example of this breed. Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni confirmed multiple aspects of the build present on this particular LP500 S. These include the LP400 S fenders plus the Campagnolo magnesium wheels. These are very rare, early production features, and the car was the very one on display at the 1982 Geneva Motor Show from Lamborghini. So any images of a Countach at that show are of this particular car.
It is one of the first five of the LP500 S variety, with 321 examples of the model produced in total. It is also one of five early cars with the 5L logo on the rear. Only 41,100 miles are shown on the odometer, meaning the car has hardly broken a sweat since 1982. Following its appearance in Geneva, the car was sold new in Italy to Aaron Rosen, with the car then shipped to Germany before it was then exported to the United States. There, it became the car of choice for the Quiet Riot guitarist.
After the year 2000, the Countach was placed into long-term storage in Van Nuys, California. This at Franco Barbuscia’s exotic-car shop, Franco’s European Sports Cars. The car was towed there in December 2001 for a service, but the Countach remained there for over 20 years thanks to family and musical commitments from Cavazo. Barbuscia had the car in line for restoration, but he sadly passed away in 2021. So now, this rare and special Countach LP500 S is offered for sale in "as discovered" condition. Not quite a barn find, but pretty close to one.
A recently discovered photo, shown in the listing for the car, reveals it on display at the 1982 Geneva Motor Show. The car looks pristine in that photo, a far cry from the dusty state that it now finds itself. It has been off the radar for over two decades but appears to remain in highly original condition. Most importantly, it is also highly complete, despite the loss of its original Weber carburetors. Details that reveal the car as the 1982 display car include the body number 72 stamped on the trunk lid as well as the engine covers.
The early 5S badging stands as proof that it is the exact model displayed in Geneva. The interior of the Countach looks to also be in excellent condition, a testament to the fact it has been in storage undercover for the last 20 years.
This 1982 Countach is a former Geneva Motor Show display car
The LP500 S version of the Countach made its debut in 1982. And remarkably, it is listed as the very first example of this breed. Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni confirmed multiple aspects of the build present on this particular LP500 S. These include the LP400 S fenders plus the Campagnolo magnesium wheels. These are very rare, early production features, and the car was the very one on display at the 1982 Geneva Motor Show from Lamborghini. So any images of a Countach at that show are of this particular car.
It is one of the first five of the LP500 S variety, with 321 examples of the model produced in total. It is also one of five early cars with the 5L logo on the rear. Only 41,100 miles are shown on the odometer, meaning the car has hardly broken a sweat since 1982. Following its appearance in Geneva, the car was sold new in Italy to Aaron Rosen, with the car then shipped to Germany before it was then exported to the United States. There, it became the car of choice for the Quiet Riot guitarist.
Carlos Cavazo purchased the Countach in 1985
The lead guitarist of Quiet Riot was Carlos Cavazo, who bought the car upon its arrival in the United States. He had seen it on sale at Robertson Boulevard, which ultimately led to him purchasing the supercar. The Weber carburetors needed to be removed from the Countach so the car could meet the required emissions testing in California. As a result, the Countach comes with a BMW-type electronic fuel injection system, and the Weber carburetors are now long gone. That mileage total was mostly accumulated while the car was under the ownership of Cavazo, who himself recently said he was a cautious driver.
After the year 2000, the Countach was placed into long-term storage in Van Nuys, California. This at Franco Barbuscia’s exotic-car shop, Franco’s European Sports Cars. The car was towed there in December 2001 for a service, but the Countach remained there for over 20 years thanks to family and musical commitments from Cavazo. Barbuscia had the car in line for restoration, but he sadly passed away in 2021. So now, this rare and special Countach LP500 S is offered for sale in "as discovered" condition. Not quite a barn find, but pretty close to one.
The Countach is a very special survivor
A recently discovered photo, shown in the listing for the car, reveals it on display at the 1982 Geneva Motor Show. The car looks pristine in that photo, a far cry from the dusty state that it now finds itself. It has been off the radar for over two decades but appears to remain in highly original condition. Most importantly, it is also highly complete, despite the loss of its original Weber carburetors. Details that reveal the car as the 1982 display car include the body number 72 stamped on the trunk lid as well as the engine covers.
The early 5S badging stands as proof that it is the exact model displayed in Geneva. The interior of the Countach looks to also be in excellent condition, a testament to the fact it has been in storage undercover for the last 20 years.
This rare Countach will not come cheap
With the near $700,000 asking price for the supercar, the new owner must have deep pockets. More so due to the fact some work is clearly needed to get the car back to pristine condition. The listing does not state if the vehicle does or doesn't run, but we would imagine it won't take a lot of work to get the supercar's 375-ps (370-hp) 4.8-liter V12 engine running again. The Countach does come with its iconic rear wing as well, something that was never fitted on the car before it was put into storage. A tool kit, spare tire, and a large amount of original paperwork are also included in the sale.