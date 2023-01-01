1975 Countach Periscopio Discovered in a Garage on an Island

More on this:

1 How Much Do You Think a 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Costs?

2 Is the Classic Lamborghini Countach Now a €10-Million Affair?

3 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition Wants To Make a New Owner Happy

4 It's Finally Official - Ferruccio Lamborghini Is an Automotive Hall of Famer

5 Rare Lambo Countach Gets Taken Out of Digital Hiding, Goes on a Feisty Rally Burst