Cut Off Its Left Mirror, and It Would Appear As if van Gogh Himself Tuned This Lamborghini

Mind you, it's not a work of art, as the unicorn puke-like wrap applied to this Lamborghini Huracan EVO makes it look goofy. But hey, at least the owner has achieved that much-desired look-at-me status.
Lime green accents further decorate the black and purple gradient appearance of this Italian supercar. It has a few splashes of color on its nose, roof, and sides and aftermarket add-ons like the new front hood, large chin spoiler, more pronounced side skirts, and diffuser.
Since every tuned ride needs to have a different set of alloys these days, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO in question features that too. Or that's the idea anyway, as those dual-tone wheels, mixing green and chrome, look different than the OEM ones to us. If anyone's wondering, we'd rather have our Lambo with a nice set of Y-spoke alloys that were fitted during the assembly process, thank you very much. And for what it's worth, with a single hue.
1016 Industries, which shared images of this build on their social media earlier this week, hasn't mentioned the oily bits, we can assume that the V10 has remained stock. But fret not, fellow petrolhead, because it is still very punchy. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter unit produces 631 hp (640 ps/470 kW) at 8,000 rpm, and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. It works in concert with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic gearbox directing everything to both axles and enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in just 2.9 seconds. Those brave enough can keep pushing it up to over 202 mph (325 kph), which is its official top speed.
The Lamborghini Huracan EVO is a little over four years old, and it is a more track-focused version of the Italian brand's entry-level supercar. It features clever aerodynamics, torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering, boosted active suspension, and an advanced traction control system for a racier feel. Its specifications are identical to the Huracan Performante, and for this model, the Sant'Agata Bolognese car marque used to charge just over $260,000 in our market when deliveries commenced. A used copy tends to change hands for under $200,000 in today's used car world, though examples that were treated as garage queens are a bit pricier than that.
Lambo's Huracan is about to be dropped, as its successor is due next year, CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed. It will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, thus following the same recipe as the Revuelto, aka the Aventador's replacement, and it is yet unknown how powerful it will be. Still, you can look forward to a jaw-dropping amount of horses roaming beneath the skin and more to be added in future special edition models that will gradually join the family.
