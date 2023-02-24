Gotham City Prop? Nope, More Like Vorsteiner's Take on the Lamborghini Huracan EVO

We promised ourselves we will try to limit the Batman references when it comes to blacked-out hot rides, and not say murdered-out at all. But we simply couldn’t help ourselves upon spotting this gorgeous Lamborghini Huracan on social media.
Whoever believes that exotic supercars look their best in lively colors clearly hasn’t seen the multitude of stealthy ones that have constantly surfaced over the years. And they are now joined by the pictured Huracan, which is in the EVO configuration and came to the World Wide Web straight from Vorsteiner’s shop.
At first glance, you might not be able to tell what’s new on it, but there are a few add-ons signed by the American tuner, which has a very German name. Pulling out some images of the stock Lamborghini Huracan EVO reveals that the central and lower parts of the front bumper were elongated with an aftermarket apron complete with side blades.
We cannot see any updates when it comes to the profile, but we have to mention those beautiful Y-spoke wheels, with the Raging Bull’s center caps on them. They spin around the red brake calipers, with Lamborghini branding, and they were wrapped in a pair of sticky tires from Pirelli. The only notable upgrades at the back are the giant wing and the new diffuser with a different design. Still positioned in the middle of the bumper, on each side of the license plate, the exhaust tips look stock.
Its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 has probably remained unmodified, and that is more than alright, because even without any sorcery, it is highly potent, not to mention very sonorous. You are looking at 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) produced at 6,500 rpm, and no less than 631 hp (640 ps/470 kW) available at 8,000 rpm. The Huracan EVO has all-wheel drive, with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission delivering the thrust to both axles, and it is very fast, both in a straight line and on twisty roads. According to the official spec sheet, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is a 2.9-second affair, and it can keep pushing up to over 202 mph (325 kph).
Presented to the world a little over four years ago, the Huracan EVO benefits from rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, enhanced active suspension, retuned steering, and advanced traction control compared to the older iterations of the brand’s entry-level supercar. Clever aerodynamics and the LDVI further contribute to its special nature, making it a track-ready machine without any prior tuning. With the specs almost identical to those of the Performante, the EVO was available from a little over $260,000 in the United States when it first broke cover. Nowadays you could land one with only a few thousand miles on the odo for less than $200k.
At first glance, you might not be able to tell what’s new on it, but there are a few add-ons signed by the American tuner, which has a very German name. Pulling out some images of the stock Lamborghini Huracan EVO reveals that the central and lower parts of the front bumper were elongated with an aftermarket apron complete with side blades.
We cannot see any updates when it comes to the profile, but we have to mention those beautiful Y-spoke wheels, with the Raging Bull’s center caps on them. They spin around the red brake calipers, with Lamborghini branding, and they were wrapped in a pair of sticky tires from Pirelli. The only notable upgrades at the back are the giant wing and the new diffuser with a different design. Still positioned in the middle of the bumper, on each side of the license plate, the exhaust tips look stock.
Its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 has probably remained unmodified, and that is more than alright, because even without any sorcery, it is highly potent, not to mention very sonorous. You are looking at 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) produced at 6,500 rpm, and no less than 631 hp (640 ps/470 kW) available at 8,000 rpm. The Huracan EVO has all-wheel drive, with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission delivering the thrust to both axles, and it is very fast, both in a straight line and on twisty roads. According to the official spec sheet, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is a 2.9-second affair, and it can keep pushing up to over 202 mph (325 kph).
Presented to the world a little over four years ago, the Huracan EVO benefits from rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, enhanced active suspension, retuned steering, and advanced traction control compared to the older iterations of the brand’s entry-level supercar. Clever aerodynamics and the LDVI further contribute to its special nature, making it a track-ready machine without any prior tuning. With the specs almost identical to those of the Performante, the EVO was available from a little over $260,000 in the United States when it first broke cover. Nowadays you could land one with only a few thousand miles on the odo for less than $200k.