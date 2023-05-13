G 63 Finds Life in G-Power's World Fantastic, Mercedes-AMG SUV Goes Hyper With Extra Oomph

No one knows precisely how many tuned G-Wagens from the latest iteration are out there. Though more keep popping up constantly, and G-Power has just helped expand that list with yet another one.
Having started life in the Mercedes-AMG G 63 flavor, this G-Wagen was already very punchy even before the makeover. Its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque. It can do 137 mph (220 kph) flat-out, and the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 4.5 seconds.
Having been visited by the tuning fairy, this G 63 has become more powerful. It has sports downpipes, upgraded turbochargers, a new exhaust system, and a software remap for mind-boggling output and thrust. G-Power states that these numbers have increased to 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. Thus, you're looking at more power than a Ferrari F8 Tributo. There is no word about the performance, but we think it needs less than four seconds to hit sixty-two miles per hour from zero.
It will cost interested parties €18,582.49 in Germany to make their Mercedes-AMG G 63 this powerful with the said tuner's upgrades. That equals $20,390 at today's exchange rates, which is a lot of money for a power boost, yet probably pocket change for anyone who can afford to buy a new G 63. The super SUV, which features a ladder-frame construction for enhanced off-road prowess, starts at €187,246.50 ($205,462) in its home market, and it is a $179,000 affair in the United States before destination, options, and dealer fees.
Just by looking at the pictures shared by G-Power on social media, you cannot tell that it hides that much thrust under the hood. This G 63 retains the stock front and rear bumpers, grille, and almost everything else. Heck, the tuner hasn't even replaced the OEM logos with its own emblems. Nevertheless, a few things are giving it away, like the three exhaust tips mounted on each side (the stock model has two).
Bigger than the ones equipping the German 4x4 straight from the factory, the wheels, which measure 23 inches in diameter, bear the signature of G-Power and are called the Hurricane RS. The tuner has other parts on its shelves available for the G 63, like the carbon fiber steering wheel that looks more elegant than it sounds. Premium velour floor mats are available as well, alongside a full leather interior conversion, with the fine upholstery being available in multiple hues for extra personalization. Pricing varies depending on what each customer wants, so you should reach out to the tuner if you plan on reupholstering the interior of your G 63.
