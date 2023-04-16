Mansory Won't Let Us Forget the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Coupe Actually Exists

Having tested the waters with a two-door version (or three doors if you’re the kind who thinks the tailgate is a door) of the Lamborghini Urus, Mansory has applied a similar treatment to the Mercedes-AMG G 63. But this being Mansory, they weren’t satisfied until the 4x4 was brash enough to be worthy of bearing their signature.
An OTT project, the Mansory Gronos Coupe EVO C was stripped almost to the bone in order to move the central pillars backwards. These also host the hinges, hence the ‘suicide’ styling of the car. The new front seats feature a folding mechanism to allow those sitting at the back to get in and out. And instead of a rear bench, it has two individual seats, with a center console mounted between them.
Lots of gold accents emphasize the new character of the Mercedes-AMG G 63, complete with white leather upholstery. In fact, pretty much all touchable parts were reupholstered. The exterior sends chameleon vibes. It is a gold, green, and black melange. Forged carbon is obviously included to differentiate the add-ons from the stock bits and pieces. And speaking of the added stuff, the hood, rear spoiler, fender flares, and yellow LED lights on the roof and in the front bumper came from the aftermarket world. So did the 24-inch alloys, for that matter, which are hugged by 295/30 tires on all four corners.
It’s not all-show with no extra-go either, because the Mansory Gronos EVO C boasts more power than a good amount of modern-day supercars. It has 887 hp and 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque produced by the 4.0-liter vi-turbo V8. Ask the controversial tuner how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), and they will tell you that it needs 3.3 seconds. This makes it over one second faster than the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63, which has 577 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to play with. Top speed has been increased from 137 to 155 mph (220-250 kph). The extra oomph allows it to rub shoulders with the super crossover establishment and makes it incredibly fast for something that appears to have been shaped with an axe (don’t get us wrong, we think the G-Wagen looks great).
If you’re not fans of the Gronos EVO C, because we’re not, then you will be glad to know that only eight of them will ever be made. Mansory speaks of “hand-picked customers,” and doesn’t say how much each one costs, though as you can imagine, it’s probably more than the proverbial arm and leg. But why recap the two-door G 63 when it was presented almost two months ago? For the simple fact that the tuner recently dropped a rather artsy video of it on social media, and we simply couldn’t ignore it.
Lots of gold accents emphasize the new character of the Mercedes-AMG G 63, complete with white leather upholstery. In fact, pretty much all touchable parts were reupholstered. The exterior sends chameleon vibes. It is a gold, green, and black melange. Forged carbon is obviously included to differentiate the add-ons from the stock bits and pieces. And speaking of the added stuff, the hood, rear spoiler, fender flares, and yellow LED lights on the roof and in the front bumper came from the aftermarket world. So did the 24-inch alloys, for that matter, which are hugged by 295/30 tires on all four corners.
It’s not all-show with no extra-go either, because the Mansory Gronos EVO C boasts more power than a good amount of modern-day supercars. It has 887 hp and 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque produced by the 4.0-liter vi-turbo V8. Ask the controversial tuner how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), and they will tell you that it needs 3.3 seconds. This makes it over one second faster than the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63, which has 577 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to play with. Top speed has been increased from 137 to 155 mph (220-250 kph). The extra oomph allows it to rub shoulders with the super crossover establishment and makes it incredibly fast for something that appears to have been shaped with an axe (don’t get us wrong, we think the G-Wagen looks great).
If you’re not fans of the Gronos EVO C, because we’re not, then you will be glad to know that only eight of them will ever be made. Mansory speaks of “hand-picked customers,” and doesn’t say how much each one costs, though as you can imagine, it’s probably more than the proverbial arm and leg. But why recap the two-door G 63 when it was presented almost two months ago? For the simple fact that the tuner recently dropped a rather artsy video of it on social media, and we simply couldn’t ignore it.