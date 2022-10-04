The Aladeen Edition MMXXII Is How You Turn a Movie Tie-In Into World’s Most Outrageous Car

Movie tie-ins are so common these days that many moviegoers probably go without noticing them. Whether it’s a quick glimpse of a Lexus in a Marvel movie or a more extended shot at a custom Trek bicycle in the documentary-style footage showing Sir Richard Branson arriving for his history-making flight to the edge of space, tie-ins and promotional partnerships are standard.
But this is something else. This is an entire business model built on the story of a fictional character featured in a mockumentary, and it keeps the narrative alive a decade after said mockumentary was released. Talk about next-level marketing. It also happens to be one of the most outrageous instances of opulence, and we’re not saying this lightly – not after we’ve covered topics like the $500 million mega-mansion called The One where the floors are covered in gold dust or anything from Russian customizer Caviar, which considers gold the best material for literally anything.
This is the Dartz Prombron The Dictator Aladeen SUV, which isn’t just gold-plated and made with parts of solid gold but also fully armored and decked in the finest leathers available. It’s opulence at its best and most decadent, but with several layers of extra security to protect you and your loved ones in any – and all – worst-case scenarios. After all, if you’re to survive attacks and maybe even the end of the world, you wouldn’t want to do it in a regular car.
Aladeen SUV was first introduced in 2012, when the Sacha Baron Cohen movie The Dictator came out, with him as HSH General Admiral Haffaz Aladeen, supreme leader of the Republic of Wadyia. Dartz Motorz, a Latvia-based customizer, created three vehicles for the film and then another seven under license, riding on the coattails of the success of the mockumentary. Dartz gained international attention for the way it kept The Dictator narrative alive, banking on the image of the supreme leader with a taste for gold and an army of virgins and the need to keep him safe.
Those 10 vehicles, which were based on the Prombron Kombat SUV, which, in turn, was based on the Hummer H2, are now sold, with the last one going up at auction at Cannes in 2021. Once past their glittery exterior and outrageous details like the use of whale foreskin for the leather on the passenger seats, they were mighty machines capable of protecting whoever was inside from anything from stray bullets to bombs while cocooned in luxury.
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of The Dictator film and of the Aladeen Edition SUV, and Dartz Motorz knows just the way to celebrate both: with the introduction of a new and improved edition. Officially called the Dartz Prombron The Dictator Aladeen Edition MMXXII, it is now based on the Prombron Iron Diamond MMXXII, which is actually a beefed-up Mercedes-Maybach GLS with a carbon-kevlar body painted in Aladeen Gold Color and decorated with authentic Wadiyan badges and Flags. The choice for the base model is down to “diamonds are forever,” Dartz tells autoevolution.
Dartz will be making 10 of these vehicles, and while there will be no more leather from a whale’s nether parts, there will be opulence. The interior is decked in exotic leathers and a choice between 555 rare woods. Depending on how much you’re willing to splurge, Dartz will even throw in awesome options like an alligator or python-leather bulletproof umbrella, a secret storage compartment for your AK47, and another for your valuables, like jewelry, cigars, or bullets, which may or may not be gold-plated. If you’re feeling extra-fancy, you can even get a matching golden bulletproof helmet or a secret compartment for your sword.
Daily Mail that buttons and other small parts inside the vehicle will be made of gold instead of plastic and even branded with the owner’s name. This is how you tell luxury apart from real opulence, and there’s a considerable market looking for the latter. The Aladeen Edition MMXXII will deliver for them.
The base model starts at €750,000 ($741,000 at the current exchange rate), and pricing goes all the way up to €1.05 million ($1.03 million) for the fully-armored version, which includes the STANAG Level 2 protection standard for NATO vehicles (but doesn’t include the virgin guards, which, yes, are an option). That amount, however, doesn’t include stuff like the bulletproof umbrella or the additional secret compartments.
The Aladeen Edition MMXXII uses the original 4.0-liter V8 engine but upgraded to 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, so it’s capable of 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph). These are figures for the lighter, basic version, and they’re expected to change once you go up the list of options and add more armor plating. The fully-specced vehicle tips the scales at 3.1 tons, compared to the basic version, which is just 2.2 tons.
unlike any other SUV you’ve ever seen, real or not.
