Just as Russia contaminated the letter Z for good, it has also damaged other things people used to be proud of, such as the Black Alligator helicopters. They were a symbol of competent engineering for DARTZ, which named its cars after these Soviet attack helicopters. With Ukraine being invaded by Russians, Leonard Yankelovich decided to end that tribute to Igor Sikorsky. DARTZ’s new car is the Prombon Iron Diamond MMXXII.

20 photos