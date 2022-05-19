Just as Russia contaminated the letter Z for good, it has also damaged other things people used to be proud of, such as the Black Alligator helicopters. They were a symbol of competent engineering for DARTZ, which named its cars after these Soviet attack helicopters. With Ukraine being invaded by Russians, Leonard Yankelovich decided to end that tribute to Igor Sikorsky. DARTZ’s new car is the Prombon Iron Diamond MMXXII.
Yankelovich explained the changes to autoevolution:
“We can’t use Z, which became the modern swastika. We can’t use helicopter names. We cant name our brand identity ‘The Spirit of Bomber.’ So, for the time being, we removed Black Alligator from our naming. Also, ‘The Spirit of Bomber’ is now ‘The Spirit of Heroes.’”
The Spirit of Heroes is a suitable name for praising the Ukrainian resistance – even if Yankelovich did not name that as the intention for the new logo name. It is always worth stressing that DARTZ is a Latvian company. Iron Diamond is the name of a previous DARTZ vehicle that can still be seen driving around the U.S.
Just like the Black Alligator MMXX, the Iron Diamond MMXXII is based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Despite having the GBOL armoring technology, this DARTZ is lighter than the original car. This is what leads us to another curious element of the new vehicle: it comes with a bullet-resistant hoodie. You can also order your BOND – Bespoke Opulent Noble Drive, as Yankelovich prefers to call the SUV – with a tuxedo with the GBOL technology if you prefer more formal environments.
According to the DARTZ founder and RFE (Responsible For Everything), the company is the only one to offer armored gear to its customers. Everything available at the DARTZ shop can come with GBOL protection regardless of what it is. As the Latvian company has extravagance as one of its trademarks, the hoodie comes with alligator leather.
Talking to Yankelovich, we also asked about FreZe, the electric car brand that would sell a rebadged Wuling Hongguang Mini EV in Europe. According to the executive, there has been a change of plans. He promised to tell us about that as soon as possible.
