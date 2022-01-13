DARTZ Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Gets a Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition

DARTZ has found a place for itself in the automotive world by offering opulence and armored cars. After it announced it would create an electric vehicle, the company disclosed a new special edition of the Prombron Black Alligator MMXX called Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition.
Based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, the new SUV is an armored vehicle that managed to be lighter than the original car. That happens thanks to a technology developed by DARTZ called GBOL. It is so secretive that Leonard Yankelovich – DARTZ founder and RFE (Responsible For Everything) – could not even tell us what it stands for. He also preferred not to patent the idea so that nobody would try to copy it.
What he could tell us is that GBOL consists of a modern composite armor that includes three types of non-metal armor. Yankelovich said that apart from being incredibly light, it is also very resistant to shots. So far, the technology has only been applied to military vehicles. The Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition is the first civilian vehicle to present GBOL.
The effort to make the car lightweight also includes the glasses, which use Saint Gobain’s Saphire Glass technology to be much thinner than equivalent ballistic glasses. Considering that price is not an issue for DARTZ buyers, Saphire Glasses weigh half as much as other glasses able to offer NIJ III to NIJ IV or similar NATO STANG levels of protection. Yankelovich stresses how this is important, showing us a video in which Barack Obama had to change to another "The Beast" because the front suspension of one collapsed. You can see the video embedded below.
The cameras installed in wing-like structures where the rear-view side mirrors would be may seem like another attempt to make the car lighter or more efficient. Yankelovich said it has nothing to do with that, even if it eventually helps the electric DARTZ. The idea with the cameras is that rear-view side mirrors are too vulnerable in a possible shooting. According to the DARTZ founder, cameras will resist any attack better.
The name of this vehicle shows it has a clear target: wealthy Chinese buyers in search of something distinctive. The orange and black painting resembles the colors of a tiger but has another meaning: orange is the abundance color for the year of the tiger. Just for the record, DARTZ does not call this vehicle an SUV. It prefers to name it a BOND: Bespoke Opulent Noble Drive.
As usual, the Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition will have expensive leather options, including that of alligators. The sound system comes from Metaxas & Sins and consists of a reel-to-reel tape player. The last car to present one of these sound systems was sold in the 1960s. If people prefer vinyl records to digital music files, reel-to-reel tapes may have a niche to explore.
DARTZ has not disclosed the Prombron Black Alligator MMXX Black Tiger Lunar Year Edition prices, but let’s be honest: if you have to ask, you probably can’t afford one.
