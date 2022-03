Z Is Now Too Toxic to Use Anywhere – Including in the Automotive World

So, um, is Nissan going to need to start calling this the Fairlady? pic.twitter.com/RYP3WLciP3 — Lawrence Jesterton ???? (@LawrenceJester3) March 8, 2022

Operation Z

Operation Ctrl-Z pic.twitter.com/S0weowhWRx — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) March 9, 2022

The first evidence of that is DARTZ. Its 2014 logo already had a Z right at the center, standing for Zavod (factory, in Russian). Leonard Yankelovich – the company’s founder and CEO – was developing a new logo for it that would reproduce the Z inserted in the helmet of a stylized soldier when the war broke. He had to change his plans and ditch the Z from the new logo.In a Facebook post, the company announced it replaced the Z with a diamond, a symbol of opulence that lasts forever. Yankelovich is now rushing to warn his clients and fans that DARTZ has no relationship with Russia: it is a Latvian company.It will be more complicated to do that with the RussoBaltique vodka he also sells – the most expensive in the world. For the record, it is made in Latvia just like Stoli, a vodka that used to be called Stolichnaya. It recently announced the name change to detach from any confusion about it being a Russian product.Yankelovich is not the only one with his plans affected due to Putin’s war against Ukraine. Nissan may soon be on the same boat with its 2023 Z . Lawrence Jesterton recently joked on Twitter that the Japanese company may soon announce the car will be called Fairlady instead. Given the current circumstances and the bad luck Z had to be chosen as Putin’s symbol, it may be a wise move. Zorro would be in a dire situation now if he was for real…