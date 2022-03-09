Z Is Now Too Toxic to Use Anywhere – Including in the Automotive World

Before World War II, swastikas were an innocent religious symbol. Although the word means "conducive to well-being" in Sanskrit, it began to suggest an entirely different thing after Adolf Hitler decided it would be a good element for his party’s flag, tainting it forever. We’re seeing something similar happen to the letter Z, stamped in Russian tanks invading Ukraine. Anyone and anything that uses it may avoid it from now on, including in the automotive world.

