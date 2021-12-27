DARTZ Is Developing Its First EV: the Royal Cypher

The guys at DARTZ like to say they are carrozzieri. In other words, they have never developed a car from the ground up. Instead, they choose a vehicle as a base and create their own versions full of opulence and luxury. If carmakers are going electric, so will DARTZ. The first one with a battery pack is already under development and will be called Royal Cypher.
The name is a tribute to the Sikorsky Aircraft and the Sikorsky Cypher, an uncrewed aerial vehicle that never met production. Unlike the Sikorsky, the Royal Cypher should enter production by 2023. According to Leonard Yankelovich, DARTZ founder, and CEO, it could be earlier, but it all depends on demand. “We are designing this car to build it – not to raise funds and sell whistles,” Yankelovich said.
The idea is to produce the Royal Cypher over a Mercedes-Benz or GM electric platform. Considering the rugged styling of all DARTZ Prombon models, it seems the GMC Hummer EV would be the perfect fit. Still, the Royal Cypher may have two different platforms: one for European customers and one for American buyers. In other words, it will probably use the Mercedes-Benz and GM architectures.
The design is a work of Aleksandr Isaev, the Designer-in-Chief at DARTZ – Yankelovich prefers to call him Supreme Designer. Isaev was kind enough to share these rough images that will work as a teaser for the final vehicle. The DARTZ CEO asked him to make something between the Prombon Stallion and the Prombon Alligator. If you are familiar with them, you can try to imagine the design of the final car.
As with all DARTZ vehicles, its focus is on opulence and exclusivity, not the range or energy efficiency. That means the Royal Cypher will have leather from all sources – “alligator, shark, and other wild animals,” as well as gree skins currently available. Count gold interior switches and anything money can pay. After all, the Royal Cypher is just a DARTZ that happens to be electric.
What the Royal Cypher will not have is recycled bottles on the interior, a solar panel on the roof, or big screens everywhere. The company states it will not enter the “our TV is bigger” competition because it would only kill batteries faster. On the other hand, solar roofs would have only one purpose: to raise more funds from investors. Ouch!
Prices were not revealed, possibly because they depend on what each owner will order. Yankelovich and DARTZ promised to keep us posted on new developments involving the new EV.
