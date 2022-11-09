The 2023 Riverstone 41RL Fifth-Wheel Is What Landyacht Dreams Are Made Of

Riverstone, a brand of Forest River, is all about living large. The latest Riverstone offering is a spectacular fifth-wheel trailer that delivers the kind of space and luxury amenities you’re more likely to find in a large motorhome, so the description in the headline is accurate: the Riverstone 41RL is the stuff that landyacht dreams are made of.
The Riverstone Signature 41RL was introduced a couple of weeks ago as the prototype to an upcoming limited-edition model. It is the only one in the catalog with this kind of layout for the time being and aims to offer the most comfortable and luxurious home on wheels to a pair of adventurers who will not skimp on actual home comforts.
You probably hear this a lot, but in this case, it’s accurate. This fifth-wheel not only has a proper residential feel, but is actually as elegant and spacious as a downsized mansion. This is partly down to the use of real leather and natural stone, the way in which every nook is designed with incredible attention to detail, and a clear intent to pack in as much functionality as it does luxury. If you die and go to downsizing heaven, the Riverstone 41RL is not a bad place to do it in. As long as you can afford it.
the living room.
Speaking of living room, this trailer actually has two such areas: the one next to the kitchen and another one up front, next to the bedroom. That one can also serve as reading nook or as an office, so all you digital nomads with plenty of cash to burn should know this unit has potential as a workspace, as well.
The kitchen is a full one, with a four-burner gas stove and all the appliances of a real home, including an integrated dishwasher, oven, and microwave, and furniture with adjustable drawers and plenty of storage options throughout. Dining can be done either on the white island in the center, which is also a breakfast bar or on the dinette for two right behind it. The island is real stone, with something called a waterfall countertop that has no lip on the edge – a most peculiar choice for a trailer, but one that is designed to add to the residential feel of the place.
The couch and pair of armchairs in the prototype are pleather, but the production unit will use real leather. The large entertainment center actually doubles as door to a secret storage compartment, and why yes, there's a fireplace, too (and another one in the other living area).
Up the three steps, on what is theoretically the second level of the trailer, is the master bedroom and bathroom area. Like the kitchen, the bathroom uses real stone, particularly for the massive shower, which is decked in porcelain tiles. The master bedroom features a king-size bed facing another entertainment center, with integrated storage, and the aforementioned reading nook/office space, which can double as yet another, but smaller living room.
Estimated dry weight is of 18,000 pounds (8,165 kg), but every other spec is still TBD on the official website. Since this is still in prototype stage, they’re still testing stuff and seeing which works best in real life conditions. One thing that will not change from the prototype to the production model is the suspension, which uses the MORryde independent torsion axle suspension system with incorporated shocks to ensure smooth and reliable operation.
Pricing has not been revealed yet, but considering the singularity of the layout and the fact that this is a limited edition trailer, expect the price to match whatever expectations you may have already formed. It will be expensive, is what we’re saying.
