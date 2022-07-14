This Is Your Shot at a Gigantic Freightliner Motorhome With a Matching 2-Car Garage

How would a luxurious, gigantic home on wheels look, but without the $1+ million price tag that only celebrities and multi-millionaires can afford? This rig, described as “one of the baddest” around, could be an answer.
Summer is underway and, if you’re feeling the itch to hit the road but are not partial to parting ways with two of your favorite cars or, for that matter, the comfort of your fancy home, here’s something that might tickle your fancy. The only condition is that you have money to burn: this rig isn’t as expensive as those favored by celebrities, which usually start upwards of $1 million, but it’s still pretty costly at $425,000.
For this kind of money, though, you get a house and a garage, and they’re both on wheels.
This is a Freightliner Coronado Haulmark conversion that’s currently being offered as a single unit for sale, out of Atlanta, Georgia (hat tip to CarScoops). It’s been used in the racing industry, since it belongs to the owner of Cicio Performance, which specializes in Porsche and Nissan GT-R performance builds and tuning. That explains the vast garage attached to it.
The rig is made up of the Freightliner Coronado conversion and the Haulmark trailer conversion, and it offers sleeping for at least four people and transport for two cars thanks to a Liftgate stacker. It measures a whopping 80 feet (4.3 meters) in length, of which 45 feet (13.7 meters) is the truck and 36 (11 meters) the garage. Both truck and trailer are 2008 models and appear in excellent condition, as per the listing, which also mentions the rig’s mileage at 65,000 miles (104,607 km).
The motorhome has three slide-outs and looks exactly like a brick-and-mortar home, if said brick-and-mortar home had a decidedly dated but still expensive-looking interior. There’s a living room with two leather coaches on each side, a dining nook, a full-size kitchen with a two-door refrigerator, sink, and microwave oven, a bathroom with a standing shower with tub and a sink, and a separate toilet, and a master bedroom.
There are several TVs throughout and three AC units just here, and the furniture is all solid wood, which gives the place a very homey feel. As per the listing, if this is still not enough room for you and whatever party of three you choose to accompany you on your travels, you can take the fun outside. To that end, the motorhome offers an exterior cooler, an exterior TV and an exterior grill hookup, while the trailer has an observation deck and an awning.
Speaking of which, the trailer slash garage has its own AC and, in addition to offering storage for two of your cars, it comes with plenty of room to store your tools or whatever gear you need. For a bit more oomph, behind the liftgate is a glass door, which makes the garage – and the rig – a suitable option for business ventures like the one it has serviced until now.
Asking price is $425,000 – but then again, this is a road train.
