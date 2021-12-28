Tesla “CyberAutonomous” Probably Comes From a Not-So-Distant, Safe EV Future

Although it’s going to be a while until Tesla Cybertrucks roam the streets flaunting not just the payload and towing capacity, but also a design that’s anything but humble, people are already envisioning the next step. One that has the Cyber series evolved as a family.
Naturally, since Tesla is still ironing out the final details for the production series Cybertruck, everything envisioned outside the company headquarters is merely wishful thinking. But that hasn’t stopped numerous virtual artists from imagining an entire roster of Cyber models.
From small and slow “MicroCyber” alternatives to the big bad Cybertruck and all the way up to sporty derivatives, about everything has been created on the digital canvas. But do not dare to assume that we have seen everything. That is because even more than two years since the official unveiling, virtual alternatives keep pouring in.
Matteo Gentile, the pixel master better known as mattegentile on social media, is not throwing digital projects left and right daily. And for good reasons. He is not exactly dwelling solely across the imaginary automotive plains as his daily job also involves designing stuff at Milan, Italy-based coachbuilder Touring Superleggera.
Naturally, his artsy virtual projects have a decidedly European flavor. We have seen cool stuff like widebody Lancia Delta restomods, reimagined Lancia Stratos sports car from a Lambo future, as well as fancy Land Rover Defender SUVs that go “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” Now, it’s time for a little American twist.
Actually, considering the previous Tesla CyberGT coupe, we should not be too surprised by this follow-up apparition. This time around, though, the CGI expert’s Tesla CyberAutonomous concept comes from what looks like a not-so-distant future when Musk and Co. have had every self-driving quirk completely figured out. Otherwise, no one would dare – not even Elon, probably – splash a name like that on a vehicle that does not drive itself perfectly...
