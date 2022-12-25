Stash of Rare yet Affordable Fox-Body Ford Mustangs Going Under the Hammer

The beefed-up SVO and SVT Cobra are the most sought-after iterations of the Fox-body Mustangs, but Ford launched an impressive number of special-edition models toward the generation's final years on the market.
The four Mustangs you see here are part of that legacy and are scheduled to cross the auction block at Mecum's Kissimmee 2023 as low-mileage survivors.
They're not as mean as the iconic SVT Cobra, but they're all about vibrant colors, special features, and low production numbers. The earliest example on the list is a 1990 LX 7 Up Edition.
Finished in a cool Deep Emerald Jewel Green color and fitted with a white top, this convertible was originally designed as a promotional vehicle for the 7 Up Bottling Company.
The emerald green 'Stang became popular with buyers and Ford sold 4,103 units. All cars came with the 225-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and a leather interior.
The example you see here is one of the very few low-mileage examples out there, showing only 35,874 miles (57,733 km) on the odometer. It's estimated to change hands for $20,000 to $30,000.
Next up is a 1992 LX Summer Edition drop-top. Part of the "Feature Cars" rollout of the early 1990s, the Summer Edition left the assembly line in a monochromatic Vibrant Red finish with a white interior, convertible top, and wheels.
Red wasn't the only color offered on Mustang "Feature Cars," though. Ford also created a Vibrant White version for the 1993 model year.
Also fitted with white wheels, top, and leather upholstery, this limited-edition 'Stang spawned 1,500 examples. Power came from a 5.0-liter V8 good for 205 horsepower.
With only 1,220 miles (1,963 km) on the clock, the Vibrant White drop-top is the lowest-mileage car of the bunch and is estimated to fetch up to $40,000.
It's also pretty scarce at 1,503 units built and shows only 15,822 miles (25,463 km) on the odometer. Impressively enough, it still has its original tires.
Under the hood, this Mustang hides a 205-horsepower V8 engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The estimate for this one is $25,000 to $35,000.
All told, these Mustangs are not insanely rare and they're not exactly special when it comes to performance, but all four are affordable ways into Fox-body ownership.
Part of the Kenny & Marilyn Newcombe Mustang Collection, all four drop-tops will cross the auction block at Kissimmee 2023. The event is scheduled to take place between January 4-15.
The collection is made up of 15 vehicles, including a few more mundane Fox-body examples, a 1966 Shelby GT350H, a 2006 Shelby GT-H, and a 1993 F-150 SVT Lightning pickup.
The four Mustangs you see here are part of that legacy and are scheduled to cross the auction block at Mecum's Kissimmee 2023 as low-mileage survivors.
They're not as mean as the iconic SVT Cobra, but they're all about vibrant colors, special features, and low production numbers. The earliest example on the list is a 1990 LX 7 Up Edition.
Finished in a cool Deep Emerald Jewel Green color and fitted with a white top, this convertible was originally designed as a promotional vehicle for the 7 Up Bottling Company.
The emerald green 'Stang became popular with buyers and Ford sold 4,103 units. All cars came with the 225-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and a leather interior.
The example you see here is one of the very few low-mileage examples out there, showing only 35,874 miles (57,733 km) on the odometer. It's estimated to change hands for $20,000 to $30,000.
Next up is a 1992 LX Summer Edition drop-top. Part of the "Feature Cars" rollout of the early 1990s, the Summer Edition left the assembly line in a monochromatic Vibrant Red finish with a white interior, convertible top, and wheels.
Red wasn't the only color offered on Mustang "Feature Cars," though. Ford also created a Vibrant White version for the 1993 model year.
Also fitted with white wheels, top, and leather upholstery, this limited-edition 'Stang spawned 1,500 examples. Power came from a 5.0-liter V8 good for 205 horsepower.
With only 1,220 miles (1,963 km) on the clock, the Vibrant White drop-top is the lowest-mileage car of the bunch and is estimated to fetch up to $40,000.
It's also pretty scarce at 1,503 units built and shows only 15,822 miles (25,463 km) on the odometer. Impressively enough, it still has its original tires.
Under the hood, this Mustang hides a 205-horsepower V8 engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The estimate for this one is $25,000 to $35,000.
All told, these Mustangs are not insanely rare and they're not exactly special when it comes to performance, but all four are affordable ways into Fox-body ownership.
Part of the Kenny & Marilyn Newcombe Mustang Collection, all four drop-tops will cross the auction block at Kissimmee 2023. The event is scheduled to take place between January 4-15.
The collection is made up of 15 vehicles, including a few more mundane Fox-body examples, a 1966 Shelby GT350H, a 2006 Shelby GT-H, and a 1993 F-150 SVT Lightning pickup.