Meet YachtStang, the World's First Wind-Powered Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang, one of America's most iconic cars, is, by tradition, a gas-fed performance vehicle. That changed in 2020 when Ford used the "Mustang" badge on the all-electric Mach-E, but we've seen classic pony cars being converted to battery power, too.
I've seen plenty of diesel Mustang conversions in recent years as well, including ludicrous dragsters with Cummins engines strapped to massive turbochargers. But what you're about to see below has to be the world's first wind-powered Mustang.
Yup, it's just as ridiculous as it sounds. It's an old 'Stang fitted with a sail. The kind you see on boats. But even though this thing was christened "YachtStang," it doesn't float. It still has wheels and it uses the sail to roll on the ground.
What prompted the owner to create such a contraption, you ask? Well, he got scammed into buying a Fox-body Mustang without a title. So the car he wanted to turn into a hot rod is pretty much useless as a street car. And since he had sails and some aluminum poles laying around, he turned the Fox-body shell into a wind-powered Mustang.
Does it work? Well, it's not overly fast, but yeah, it's a solid A-to-B roller when it's windy outside. And that's something YouTube's "Life of Lind" isn't missing given that he starts off the video complaining about experiencing six weeks of 60-mph (97-kph) winds where he lives.
Sure, it's a crude approach overall, but it could be an interesting project with the right modifications. I'd probably add an extension to the steering system and create a control bridge in the trunk area. It would also require a relocation of the brake pedal, but it could work.
Or maybe remove the roof and some body panels to make room for a nice wooden deck? I guess that would get far too expensive, but hey, this Mustang would definitely stand out like that.
Given that the owner is the same guy who's currently building the world's fastest Winnebago camper, we can expect wild things from this Fox-body in the future. Meanwhile, watch it "sail" for the first time in the video below.
