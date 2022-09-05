YouTuber Surprises Old Timer With His Saved ’82 Mustang That Had Been Sitting for 32 Years

It’s hard to forget your first car. It’s like your first love – not even bleach can wipe that out of your memory. Unlike the latter, getting another chance to see a car you owned 32 years ago restored can melt your heart. Craig LoPresti of Thecraig909 YouTube channel surprised an old timer with his restored 1982 Ford Mustang GL coupe that had been sitting since 1990 when he last parked it.

