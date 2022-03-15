Reworked Nissan Rogue Flaunts a 4x4 Off-Road Version for Imaginary Adventures

Alongside its brother from another group mother (Mitsubishi Outlander), the all-new Nissan Rogue compact is the epitome of odd Japanese-style crossover SUVs. But that does not mean it should not be ready for some adventures. Even if only virtually.
Everyone is basically in love with crossover SUVs. From top to bottom and from left to right, they are popping up everywhere around the world like snowdrops after a lengthy winter. Naturally, even automotive virtual artists have been smitten up to imagining even a traditional sports car venue like McLaren might dare to enter the high-riding fold.
But if there is one thing the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco hype has taught us is that traditional off-roaders are not yet outdated... Like General Motors erroneously keeps thinking with all its bland Equinox and Blazer (SS) EVs! Oh well, back to our CGI overlanding dreams.
The virtual artist better known as SRK Designs on social media has abandoned EVs, pickup trucks, or their mashups for a moment. Will it be a fleeting one? Nobody knows, but the reality is that now we are getting a feisty off-road version of the quirky Nissan Rogue (X-Trail in some parts of the world). And, frankly, there is nothing wrong about spicing up the Mitsubishi Outlander platform sibling. With a rugged twist.
Alas, just in case going on dune-bashing, rock-crawling, or mud-gathering adventures is not your thing, we have a CGI alternative from Nissan. The pixel master Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has recently played with the new Nissan Pathfinder. And, in the most traditional way for this channel, he gave it a street-oriented sporty makeover.
Complete with a fully blacked-out grille, the artist’s signature “Shadow Line,” a slightly lowered suspension, and brand-new aftermarket HRE Performance P101 wheels. Now, what is your crossover SUV “poison.” A dirt-ready Rogue or an underground-style Pathfinder?
