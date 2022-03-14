2023 McLaren 845 FT Imagined as British Super-SUV Response to Urus, Purosangue

While McLaren looks entirely focused on tweaking its Formula 1 motorsport ideas, the virtual realm has other stuff brewing. Like a direct rival for the contemporary Lambo Urus and upcoming Ferrari Purosangue super-SUVs.
Although Land Rover and Cadillac have been selling pricey Range Rover and Escalade builds for years, the ultra-luxury SUV segment took off with the advent of Bentley’s Bentayga. Naturally, more automakers followed suit, presenting the likes of Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Aston Martin DBX.
However, there was one Italian exotic carmaker that managed to jump the gun on creating the ultra-luxury super-SUV niche via the Lamborghini Urus. And it has been left unchecked for the past four years. So much so that it does not even hurry up with developing the Urus EVO mid-life cycle refresh too much.
Alas, things are going to change fast now that Ferrari’s Purosangue is almost upon us. That means the super-SUV kingdom might be ripe for the taking. And you know the saying. Where two are fighting, the third might elegantly win the brewing ultra-high-performance luxury SUV war.
Case in point, Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, has finally abandoned the Italian automotive heroes in favor of an islander. He may imagine the Brits would seek vengeance after someone else stole the idea of an ultra-luxury super-SUV from them. With an unofficial McLaren twist, according to the author.
So, his imagined McLaren high-rider bears the “845 FT” nameplate. The numeral part of the moniker is there for logical reasons, explaining the pony count: 845 ps/833 hp. That would put it at an advantage compared to the 641-horsepower Lambo Urus, even if the update would lend a little more oomph.
As for the Ferrari Purosangue, it is anyone’s guess at this point how many prancing horses it will have. Probably, we will just have to wait and see the official numbers before drawing any conclusions. Hopefully, there will be enough of them to help us forget the quirky leaked design.
