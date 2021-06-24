Porsche GT2 RS Sets Nürburgring Record, Makes the AMG GT Black Series Look Slow

I've always been obsessed with lap records. When I was growing up, I would sit at my computer for hours and hours in a row, attempting to shave at least a hundredth of a second from my lap time, be it that I was playing Need For Speed, Andretti Racing, MotoGP, or Monster Truck Madness. And here I am some 20 years later, always looking at fast Nürburgring laps, but playing more modern games.