Porsche Taycan Turbo S Gets Pike's Peak-Ready Widebody Kit from Avante Design

For the second year running, Unplugged Performance is taking a modified Tesla to the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb after its bitter-sweet experience from 2020.
Last year, legendary driver Randy Pobst was sat behind the wheel of a Model 3 Performance, but this time he'll take a much more powerful vehicle up the sinuous road - a 1,000+ hp Model S Plaid, Tesla's latest and more powerful model yet. But since traction is just as important as power (if not even more so, as Randy and the team found out last year) during the climb, the electric sedan also has a ton of aerodynamic modifications, from a ridiculously large front splitter to the huge wing at the back.
Well, Porsche doesn't have any plans of taking its electric sedan, the Taycan, to the world-famous hill climb (after all, Volkswagen does hold the record there after snatching it with the ID.R all-electric race car in 2018), but if it did, it would probably look something like the car you see in the gallery.
The virtual widebody kit was created by Avante Design House and features an extensive list of additions and modifications that ultimately seem to turn the Taycan into a true race car. Stick a livery on top (a "Gulf" one would fit perfectly) and you wouldn't be surprised to see this Taycan lapping any of the world's circuits.
The wider track alone and the extended wheel arches would have been enough to make the EV meaner and meatier, but Avante Design didn't stop there. In fact, they changed pretty much every bit of body panel they could find, with some going the way of the carbon fiber in the process - including the roof.
Normally, we're not exactly crazy about any attempt to meddle with the Taycan's very crisp and clean exterior design, but this one is so over the top that it just works. There are all sorts of winglets and air vents and heat extractors, and air diffusers, and air splitters, and louvers, and - how else? - a reasonably sized wing on top of the trunk lid. However, unlike other attempts to make the Taycan more aggressive, this one actually works.
According to the kit's creators, they took some inspiration from the 911 GT2 RS model. However, this is what they call the Stage 3 kit, which implies there should also be a Stage 2 and a Stage 1. And indeed, there are. The Stage 2 package is a tamer version inspired by the new 911 GT3, so it misses the widening treatment as well as the wing, while Stage 1 focuses on very few elements such as the wheels and the carbon fiber roof.
All three are among the best manipulations of the Taycan's exterior design we've seen so far, but sadly, Avante Design doesn't mention anything about bringing these to market - or, indeed, if it would even be capable of that. Still, the simple fact that 3D model exists somewhere is enough to give us hope that, someday, somebody will build all the necessary parts and make what will undoubtedly be the world's coolest Porsche Taycan.
