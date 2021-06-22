Porsche to Produce High-Performance Battery Cells for EVs

On June 21st, Porsche announced that it will open a new company in collaboration with German lithium-ion battery developer Customcells, which is aimed at the production of high-performance battery cells.
There's no doubt that the automotive world is heading toward an electric future. We're already seeing automakers race into the EV game with plans to cut down emissions and electrify their cars. GM, Honda, Volvo, Bentley are just a few who are already starting to catch up to Tesla.
Recently, Porsche stated that it expects at least 80 percent of its vehicles sold globally to be partially or fully electric by 2030. Now, as a first step towards that goal, the sports carmaker will invest a "high double-digit million amount" in the new factory.
Dubbed Cellforce Group GmbH, the company will have its headquarters in Tübingen, Germany, near the Porsche AG headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, as well as the research and development facility in Weissach. The intended production plant's goal is to reach a minimum annual capacity of 100 megawatt-hours or the equivalent of 1,000 high-performance batteries.
For the next-gen of lithium-ion batteries, the chemical giant BASF has been chosen as a cell development partner. The company will supply cathode materials for high-performance cells that can charge quickly and store high energy densities. Silicon will be used as the anode material in the new high-performance cells' chemistry.
When compared to current good series batteries, it appears that this material will allow for a significant increase in power density. The goal is to produce the same amount of energy with a smaller battery. According to Porsche, this new chemistry will reduce the battery's internal resistance and allow it to absorb more energy during energy recuperation.
"Our electrified high-performance sports and racing cars place the highest demands on battery technology. To meet these demands, Porsche needs special high-performance cells.", said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, in a press release back in March.
Another distinguishing attribute of these battery cells is the ability to go through extreme temperatures, a feature highly prized in motorsport. However, they won't be able to perform in sub-zero temperatures or to remain stable over many charging cycles. These are requirements that this new cell technology has yet to attain.
By 2030, Porsche is not only aiming to have its future EVs account for 80 percent of its global sales, but it also hopes to achieve overall carbon neutrality throughout the entire production process and life cycle of its new cars.
