New Technology Charges Your Phone From 0 to 100 Percent in Only Eight Minutes

Hypercharging beats fast charging. A new technology developed by electronics manufacturer Xiaomi can get your phone from zero to fully charged in only eight minutes.
Xiaomi recently announced its new Hypercharge system that offers wired charging at 200W and wireless charging at 120W. In a YouTube video, the manufacturer demonstrated the new technology using a Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro smartphone for the tests.
The device was custom built for the test, as the company hasn’t made any promises regarding future production of the device. The phone in the video is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery instead of the 5,000 mAH found in the available 11 Pro. However, even the production version comes with a 67W charger.
In the video, Xiaomi presents both the wireless and wired technology. With wired charging, the device reaches 50 percent in only three minutes. The charge only reaches the full 200W after a minute and 25 seconds, when the phone battery reads 22 percent.
As the phone gets closer to being fully charged, the charger slows down its rate reaching 80W when the battery of the Mi 11 Pro is at 99 percent. With wireless charging, the phone gets to 50 percent in seven minutes and charges to 100 percent in 15 minutes.
Xiaomi doses the power during the charging cycle and slowly decreases the number of watts as the phone is almost fully charged, in order to preserve cell longevity. But even so, lithium-ion batteries don’t cope well with such abuse and tend to heat up and shorten their life cycle when charging them too fast.
Xiaomi hasn’t specified yet how it’s going to use its new hypercharging technology or how it plans to solve the issue of overstressing the battery with the 200W, so we are still waiting for updates on these matters. For now, this will only remain a lab test with impressing results indeed.
