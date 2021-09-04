The AllWeatherBike Is a Convertible e-Bike That Shelters You From the Rain, Cold

Original Lincoln Town Car Turns Into the 1980s Luxury Wagon That Never Existed

The origins of the Lincoln Town Car might easily be traced back to the 1960s and the Continental line. But for many, the quintessential Town Car is the 1990s stretched limousine Coachbuilt conversion. As for the original, it's better not to speak ill of the dead... 7 photos



Thanks to a standard V8 powertrain, the body-on-frame architecture, RWD setup, as well as large dimensions, the



Besides, anyone who lived during the roaring 1990s will remember the Town Car was a regular presence among stretched limousine and chauffeur services. Oddly enough, the predecessor from the 1980s was also very popular... with coachbuilders that converted vehicles into hearses.



It’s quirky indeed since the original Town Car wasn’t offered as a station wagon – only a four-door sedan and a short-lived two-door coupe. Meanwhile, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media has probably taken notice of the Town Car hearses and decided to



It’s a decision not without controversy, as fans are immediately reminded of the hearse connections. Others quickly started imagining what custom builds could arise from this one as well, with ideas ranging from donks to slow-rolling lowriders. Frankly, we first thought of a cool burnout smoke coming from the tiny rear wire wheels...





