“Old” 1957 Tesla Model S Electro-Sedan Rendered With Atomic Power-Harnessing DNA

As far as hypothetical cars that never existed, “but could have,” this creation goes to imagine a past where internal combustion engines didn’t take the world by storm, and instead zero-emission sustainability was the biggest thing out there. Well, we’ve seen quirkier things, and besides, we dig the Fallout atompunk retro-futuristic vibe too much to let this one slip unnoticed.
Pixel master Abimelec Arellano (a.k.a. abimelecdesign on social media) really is no stranger to recreating old cars with a modern touch. But this time, he’s going the other way around, taking a very contemporary nameplate and rendering it with a decades-old vibe.
It was all done for the ongoing “What-If” series where he reimagines certain cars into (usually) modern creations that never existed. He doesn’t really reinvent the wheel here because the alternate universe trope has been quite overused by pop culture, but we really can’t condemn him either because the series is quite entertaining to follow.
We recently saw an Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight rendered on top of a Chevy Tahoe for a new lease of life into the 2021 model year. The SUV even enticed us with a hybrid powertrain and a direct reference to the quirky 1964-1977 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser. However, he doesn't bring back a model of old into a modern setting now.
Instead, he goes overboard with an imaginative take on the Tesla Model S that’s supposedly some 64 years old. That’s right; he took the nameplate into the past for a “personal favorite” atompunk creation. No cues of the current Model S can be seen under the heavy vintage styling, and if not for the “Tesla Model-S Electro-Sedan” title, one could easily be fooled into thinking that we’re presented with a classic car from the era.
Although he’s performed such tricks, where a render that’s almost impossible to believe is actually a vehicle waiting for a custom build, it’s clearly not the case this time around. Mind you, it would have been interesting to see how the world turned out today if Elon Musk was born a few decades earlier and his company actually managed to harness “atomic power to create the safest and best performing sedan ever” back in 1957!
