Meet David, Koenigsegg's In-House-Developed Six-Phase Inverter for the Gemera

Koenigsegg has unveiled the inverter that it uses in the Gemera. The Swedish company called its inverter David and claims it is a class-leading unit. The Koenigsegg David is designed in-house, and it is a six-phase inverter. 13 photos



The unit weighs just 15 kilograms (ca. 33 lbs.), and it has an effective volume of just 10 liters (ca. 2.64 gal). The Swedes placed it next to a 330-ml can (ca. 11 oz) for scale. To the Internet's dismay, they did not use a banana to help everyone grasp the size of their six-phase inverter.



David, the inverter from Koenigsegg, can pump out 1300 ARMS AC at 850 V (DC) over six phases, which means up to 750 kW (1.005 horsepower) of power. For good measure,



The unit has a sealed housing and can be connected to the devices it supplies with quick connectors that do not require any special tooling to safely use. It is also worth noting that the unit is developed under the ISO 26262 regulatory framework, which makes it compliant with international high-voltage standards.



Moreover, the Swedish company has also developed a version of its inverter that is directly integrated (through the bus bar) with Koenigsegg e-motors, batteries, and controllers, which allows shrinking the unit to around 9 liters (ca. 2.37 gal) in volume but ditches the stand-along integration with cables.



According to



