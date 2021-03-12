Choosing Between Koenigsegg Gemera and Jesko Absolut, a Most Enviable Dilemma

Here we are, probably deciding which brand of cereal to have for breakfast, or whether to Zoom or mail our attendance to the next work meeting. Manny Khoshbin’s daily decisions are the stuff of supercar dreams.
And they involve things like choosing between the two latest Koenigsegg models, the four-seater Gemera or the superfast Jesko Absolut. Manny Khoshbin is an avid supercar collector, a multi-millionaire California-based real estate magnate, and a very active YouTuber. This means that fellow car enthusiasts are allowed into his world more frequently than with any other millionaire, and live vicariously by means of his videos.
The latest is available at the bottom of the page, and it’s the most enviable supercar dilemma. Manny has learned that his local dealer has both Koenigsegg models on display, the Gemera and the Jesko Absolut, and he wants to see them with his own eyes.
Right off the bat, he is wowed by the Gemera, Koenigsegg’s first four-seater, a “legit” one, as he describes it. He doesn’t necessarily like the tiny cup holders (Manny loves his Starbucks and a Starbucks cup would never fit in that holder) or the fact that you have to make the most inelegant and uncomfortable exit from the rear seat. However, his qualms are put to rest by the dealer, who assures him issues with the display model will be solved in the production version.
Along the way, we’re treated to a good look at the interior and exterior, and the surprisingly generous trunk space. We’re also offered impressive details like how this hybrid four-seater develops 1,700 hp in total from the twin-turbo, 2.0-liter, three-cylinder engine and the three electric motors.
Then, Manny sees the Jesko Absolut. He says he likes the track version Jesko, but the Absolut is more to his taste as it’s sleeker and smoother, though decidedly longer and wider. He’s disappointed that he can’t see the interior (this too was just a display model), but knowing that the Absolut can do 300 mph (483 kph) or even as much as a claimed 350 mph (563 kph) is a winner in his book.
As he leaves the dealership, Manny is torn. “Guys, I don't know,” he says. “I know about the Absolut, no question I'm probably gonna go with the Absolut. But now I'm thinking about should I be ordering a Gemera; that car is sick and I can take the family.”
Long story short, Manny needs your help to decide which of the Koenigseggs he should get next. Yes, he did just take delivery of a one-off McLaren Speedtail Hermes. Having to choose between a family supercar that starts at $1.7 million and the fastest Koenigsegg ever, whose price will probably end up at around $3-$3.5 million, can you imagine how that must be like?
