Jay Leno’s Garage Introduces the Fascinating 2021 Koenigsegg Gemera

The fastest four-seater in the world, Gemera, coming straight from the Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg, gets a special segment on Jay Leno’s Garage, and the talk show host is surely impressed. 7 photos







In this episode, Leno also videochats to Christian von Koenigsegg (via Zoom probably), who is at the factory in Angelholm, Sweden. He is in Hanger 3 of what he calls the “pilot plant”. That is where the team works on pre-production and testing. Leno compliments the owner of the company, referring to him as a “true purist.” That is because Koenigsegg actually builds all the components for the cars, instead of acquiring them from different manufacturers.



But that's not all. Three electric motors – one for each rear wheel and an E-motor on the crankshaft, powering the front wheels – take the output all the way to 1,676 hp and 8,112 lb-ft (11,000 Nm).



The hybrid is claimed to have a range of 50 km (31 mi) on battery, while in hybrid mode, it can travel up to 620 miles (1000 km) before a stop at the gas station.



Of course, giving its figures, it comes with a base price of around $1.7 million. Only 300 units will roll off the assembly line, with production scheduled to begin in 2023.



Christian von Koenigsegg designed the hypercar himself, with help from head designer Sasha Selipanov. The car's exterior itself is a work of art. Customers will now be able to enjoy the hypercar with friends and family, as the model can seat up to four occupants. Leno calls the Gemera a "fascinating car, packed with so much wild technology," as he chats to transport manager Christer Hultbert. Gemera sounds like a nice option for winding roads with its four-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and all-wheel torque vectoring.

In this episode, Leno also videochats to Christian von Koenigsegg (via Zoom probably), who is at the factory in Angelholm, Sweden. He is in Hanger 3 of what he calls the "pilot plant". That is where the team works on pre-production and testing. Leno compliments the owner of the company, referring to him as a "true purist." That is because Koenigsegg actually builds all the components for the cars, instead of acquiring them from different manufacturers.

For the Gemera, the Swedish have prepared a three-cylinder 2.0-liter valve-free Twin Turbo engine, which the manufacturer calls "Tiny Friendly Giant." The power mill delivers 591 hp with a torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).

But that's not all. Three electric motors – one for each rear wheel and an E-motor on the crankshaft, powering the front wheels – take the output all the way to 1,676 hp and 8,112 lb-ft (11,000 Nm).

The hybrid is claimed to have a range of 50 km (31 mi) on battery, while in hybrid mode, it can travel up to 620 miles (1000 km) before a stop at the gas station.

Of course, giving its figures, it comes with a base price of around $1.7 million. Only 300 units will roll off the assembly line, with production scheduled to begin in 2023.