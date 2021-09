Jay Leno’s Garage Introduces the Fascinating 2021 Koenigsegg Gemera

Christian von Koenigsegg designed the hypercar himself, with help from head designer Sasha Selipanov. The car’s exterior itself is a work of art. Customers will now be able to enjoy the hypercar with friends and family, as the model can seat up to four occupants. Leno calls the Gemera a “fascinating car, packed with so much wild technology,” as he chats to transport manager Christer Hultbert. Gemera sounds like a nice option for winding roads with its four-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and all-wheel torque vectoring.In this episode, Leno also videochats to Christian von Koenigsegg (via Zoom probably), who is at the factory in Angelholm, Sweden. He is in Hanger 3 of what he calls the “pilot plant”. That is where the team works on pre-production and testing. Leno compliments the owner of the company, referring to him as a “true purist.” That is because Koenigsegg actually builds all the components for the cars, instead of acquiring them from different manufacturers.For the Gemera , the Swedish have prepared a three-cylinder 2.0-liter valve-free Twin Turbo engine, which the manufacturer calls “Tiny Friendly Giant.” The power mill delivers 591 hp with a torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).But that's not all. Three electric motors – one for each rear wheel and an E-motor on the crankshaft, powering the front wheels – take the output all the way to 1,676 hp and 8,112 lb-ft (11,000 Nm).The hybrid is claimed to have a range of 50 km (31 mi) on battery, while in hybrid mode, it can travel up to 620 miles (1000 km) before a stop at the gas station.Of course, giving its figures, it comes with a base price of around $1.7 million. Only 300 units will roll off the assembly line, with production scheduled to begin in 2023.