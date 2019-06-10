The Mansory Centuria Is Looking For A New Owner

NASA Cargo to Be Hauled to the Moon by Three Private Companies

Revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in the flesh, the one-of-one Mansory Centuria is listed in the classifieds for €4,250,000 before deduction. Considering the Bugatti Chiron starts at €2,500,000 excluding taxes, that’s a lot of money for a truly special vehicle. 10 photos



Most of the add-ons are made from carbon fiber, except for the 20- and 21-inch wheels which are fully-forged units with a turbine design. The 285/35 and 335/30 tires are the bone-stock units from Michelin, the reason the Bugatti Chiron is limited to 420 km/h (261 mph). With better tires and no electronic restrictions, expect the French land missile to hit close to 450 km/h (275 mph).



“The interior presents itself as unsurpassably luxurious yet functional,” according to Mansory, creating “a harmonious combination of individual taste and state-of-the-art technology.” The Brand-based tuner from Germany talks about craftsmanship and selected materials, but as far as taste is concerned, the Chiron has a better cabin than the Centuria.







The reason Mansory is advertising the Centuria for such a high price is the sheer exclusivity of the car, let alone the exclusivity of the Chiron. Only 500 examples will ever be made, including 20 examples of the 110th anniversary edition.



Mansory has also dressed the engine's cover in carbon fiber, featuring a gloss finish to bring the point home. People in the market for a world-class hypercar aren't the type to show off the carbon-fiber makeover as the vehicle's redeeming feature, and looking at the bigger picture, this modification defeats the purpose of the Centuria altogether. The Divo is limited to 40 examples of the breed, and going forward, Bugatti will drop the quad-turbo W16 engine.