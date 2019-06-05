autoevolution
 

Tracy Morgan Picks Up 2012 Bugatti Veyron, Is Sideswept by Honda CR-V

Nearly 5 years after he was involved in a fatal accident that killed his friend and left him in critical condition, comedian Tracy Morgan had his dream car involved in a stupid accident, a mere 30 minutes after he’d driven it off the lot.
Talk about having a bad day. Morgan bought himself a pre-owned 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport from Manhattan Motorcars in New York City, and as he was taking it on its maiden voyage, got sideswept by a Honda CR-V, apparently driven by a woman who was on her phone.

At least, that’s what eyewitnesses tell Page Six, because police are yet to determine who exactly was at fault for the accident.

“He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” witness Chris Ricciardelli, 31, says. “He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up. It still had a dealer tag.”

The Veyron, though pre-owned, is a very rare car. Apparently, Morgan had been psyched about getting to drive and call it his own, and had been looking forward to the moment all weekend. And then, 30 minutes into his first ride, he got slammed at an intersection.

Other eyewitness say that the Honda was driving in the left lane and tried to make a last-minute right turn. Because the driver was on the phone, she missed the Bugatti driving next to her and sideswept it. The Bugatti took some damage to the front and the driver side, but sources at the dealership say that fixing it should be “easy,” though costly. It’s already back at the dealership for damage assessment.

There’s no word on the kind of damage the Honda suffered because, unsurprisingly, no one cares.

No one was injured in the accident, but Morgan complained of pains in his hip and stepped into the back of an ambulance. He is believed to have “panicked” when he saw a crowd forming, because he didn’t receive any kind of treatment and left almost unnoticed with a waiting (and less flashy) car right away.

The woman wasn’t ticketed, but the investigation is underway.





