Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Obliteration Follows

By now, anybody who knows a thing or two about drag racing is well aware of the match made in heaven that is the sprinting brawl between the Nissan GT-R and an Italian exotic. Well, in the case of the race that brought us here, the opponent of the Japanese toy is the sharpest Lamborghini Aventador to date, namely the SVJ.

Nevertheless, the surface wasn't prepped, not did the drivers had a Christmas Tree at their disposal - if anything, the human takeoff delivered had the potential to distract those found behind the wheel.



Nevertheless, with both the 770 horsepower Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the



Speaking of numbers, the Nissan halo car we have here had been taken down the aftermarket path. However, based on the sprinting abilities of the GT-R, its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 had only received light custom bits and pieces.



Those of you who are in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the drag race between the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and the Nissan GT-R can head over to the 0:35 point of the clip below.



Nevertheless, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention. That's because the clip is loaded with sprinting action. For instance, it also showcases a drag race that sees the said Aventador SVJ fighting another Lamborghini, namely the 640 horsepower



