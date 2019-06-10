autoevolution
 

Fire Truck Loses Rear Axle on Emergency Call

10 Jun 2019, 12:51 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Sometimes, things fall apart. The Ogdensburg fire department from Upstate New York was responding to an emergency call when it lost the rear axle on one of its main engines.
57 photos
BMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first responders
The incident occurred at the end of last month, when firefighters were responding to a call to stand by at a meth lab, while police broke inside. On the way there, the unit’s third engine lost its rear axle while in motion, which could have been catastrophic, as the department writes on Facebook.

Luckily, no one was injured – neither civilians, nor firefighters. The bad news is that the department is now left with only 2 main engines and an old quint, hoping someone, somewhere will hear about their troubles and help them out.

“This afternoon Ogdensburg fire was requested to stand by at a meth lab on New York Ave. Unfortunately our 3rd engine (1994) never made it. Luck was with us as no by standers or members were injured. This very easily could have been catastrophic,” the fire unit writes on social media.

“Also, this now leave us with our 2 main line engines and our 1993 quint. In the event one of our main line engines were to need repair that leaves us with our Quint running first due. Hopefully a solution will be determined quickly,” the post adds.

Commenters from Ogdensburg claim that this malfunction should have been prevented had yearly inspections been done properly. They also say that the engines are hardly ever used, so even if they’re old, they should still function accordingly and not lose their axle when they’re rushing to an emergency.

That said, maintenance costs and fees to replace equipment (not to mention buying new engines) run very high. For a small town, the costs can be overburdening. The solution to the problem will not come from pointing fingers at the firefighters who run and use the engines.
firefighter fire truck viral photo New York
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
RENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeAll car models  
 
 