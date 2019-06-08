Dodge Demon Drag Races Mitsubishi Starion Sleeper, Total Destruction Occurs

When you hit the drag strip in a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, you become an instant target for tuner cars. As such, you can expect all sorts of gym-visiting contraptions to throw the gauntlet. And I've brought along an example of this, one that sees the Mopar machine duking it out with one hell of a Mitsubishi Starion.

You see, this turbocharged four-cylinder rear-wheel-drive sportscar was built in the 80s (American aficioandos might know this as the Conquest, which was offered with Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth badges).



As for the example we have here, which is a 1987 model this still runs a four-cylinder engine, but the unit is assisted by what the driver describes as a "decent-sized turbo".



And while the appearance of the machine is no longer stock, the mods we can see on the thing certainly don't prepare one for its running abilities, hence the sleeper tag used in the title above.



The battle wasn't your average rematch and that's because the Starion stalled during its previous fight against the Challenger, missing the fight altogether.



Now, you should know that the drag race between the



In fact, here's what YouTuber Demonology, who was behind the wheel of the muscle car, had to say about the adventure: "Here are my final races under stock power. The Soul Snatcher will be going in for some mods soon, so I gave the Mitsubishi Starion (4CylFury) the rematch he wanted,"



