Lamborghini Aventador S Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, Brutal Fight Follows

Go-fast machines with more than two doors are enjoying more traction than ever. So if you happen to be the driver of a supercar and wish to attend drag racing events, you'd better choose your battles and stay on top of your game. In fact, I've brought along an example that shows just how tough a confrontation of the sort can be: a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is cast in the role of the exotic, while the long-roof model is played by the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S.

5 photos



It looks like the driver of the 740 horsepower



However, I'll stop throwing teasers your way, as I don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video.What do the numbers tell us?

Well, it depends on which figures we zoom in, as these can tell different stories. For instance, if we look at the power-to-weight ratios of the two, the Merc is clearly dominated by the Lambo, as we're talking about 3.5 vs. 2.4 kilos/horse.



Speaking of which, as independent tests have



Nevertheless, the Italian and the German are surprisingly close when it comes to the quarter-mile time, as the first needs 10.5 seconds to complete the job, while the latter can cover it in 10.9 seconds.



P.S.: You can head over to the 2:23 point of the clip below for the said adventure, but you should know the rest of the video is also packed with spicy sprinting battles.



The two got together as part of a velocity event held on an airfield, but the conditions were not exactly ideal. For instance, a human replaced the good old Christmas Tree, while the surface wasn't prepped.It looks like the driver of the 740 horsepower Lamborghini fell asleep during the starting pahse of the race, or perhaps he wanted to give the much heavier Affalterbach machine a fair chance.However, I'll stop throwing teasers your way, as I don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video.Well, it depends on which figures we zoom in, as these can tell different stories. For instance, if we look at the power-to-weight ratios of the two, the Merc is clearly dominated by the Lambo, as we're talking about 3.5 vs. 2.4 kilos/horse.Speaking of which, as independent tests have shown , the real-world scale footprint of the GT63 S can hit 2,170 kg and that's with a full tank, but no driver.Nevertheless, the Italian and the German are surprisingly close when it comes to the quarter-mile time, as the first needs 10.5 seconds to complete the job, while the latter can cover it in 10.9 seconds.P.S.: You can head over to the 2:23 point of the clip below for the said adventure, but you should know the rest of the video is also packed with spicy sprinting battles.