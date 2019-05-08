autoevolution

Bugatti Divo Spotted In The Wild, W16 Engine Startup Sounds Brutal

Bugatti is currently making the final steps towards kicking off customer deliveries for the Divo. And since we're talking about a $5.8 million monster, each and every one of these steps is worth watching. And the most recent one sees the 1,500 horsepower behemoth doing its thing out in the wild.
Gone are the times when a vehicle that appeared to be a Bugatti Divo mock up was driving around the Geneva Motor Show under electric power (oh, and by the way, the $18.7 million La Voiture Noire, which set a record for the most expensive new car, did the same). As such, we get to enjoy the soundtrack of the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine coming to life - look at that guy admiring the machine, he's kept his helmet on, so he knows what's up.

The driver doesn't pull the sharpest moves, treating the car like an egg (no, not a Koenigsegg), though. Then again, given the small space and all the children running around, I'll cut the guy some slack.

Speaking of which, the number plate is another clue towards the fact that this is a factory vehicle. Regardless, the French automotive producer is scheduled to bring just 40 units of the Divo to the world, with this ending up costing almost twice as much as the peasant-grade Chiron.

Much to nobody's surprise, the Bugatti Divo is a well-defined target for my radar and I can't wait to bring you more shenanigans involving the Molsheim... middle-range model.

I'll use this occasion to remind you that Chiron owners are currently taking delivery of units that pack standoud configurations. For instance, here's a taste of a Chiron spec that die-hard aficionados can identify just by checking out a corner of the car. And for those of you who would love to own such a hypercar, but have trouble convinving the bank that the purchase is a good investment, perhaps this budget dream could be a solution.

