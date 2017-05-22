This Mansory Ferrari 458 Spider Has a Carbon Nose and Wing, Forgiato Wheels

The Mansory
kit for the Ferrari 458 Spider
is about five or six years old, so we don't remember very much about it. However, it certainly didn't look like this when it came out.
Coastlin3 Motorsport gave the Italian supercar a whole lot of new life and in the process has turned it into a Bond villain of sorts. You know how they all have distinctive characteristics, like a funny hat or a claw? We'll call him Carbon Nose or The Carbon Vulture.
As you all know, the 458 doesn't have a nose. This added design element might have been inspired by the Enzo
supercar or the clay modeler might have looked at one too many F1 races.
The F1 look also continues to the front bumper, where the air is channeled through a couple of cool diffusers and around some carbon canards. It's easy to notice where the tuners changed things because most of the custom parts have a different finish.
Lowering springs have been installed. But the wheels come from Forgiato and have a carbon-weave look. It's just the frame a set of expensive ceramic brakes need.
Mansory "officially" says that it only makes three of every limited edition kit, sometimes just one. We're curious if this one slipped within the cracks, especially since the carbon fiber deck lid spoiler and fixed rear wing are new.
Usually, the 4.5-liter V8 powerplant gets a new air filter, a custom exhaust and an ECU
remap from Mansory, with the result being an output of 590 horsepower and 412 lb-ft (560 Nm). It's now a 205 mph (330 km/h) supercar that will also do the 0 to 60 sprint in three seconds. Still, those numbers arent as impressive in the twin-turbo supercar era.
We're also told that about 130 lbs or 60 kilos have been shed from the car while adding downforce.