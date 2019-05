Well, here we are, taking about a Chiron spec that recently showed up on social media. This configuration doesn't pack screaming colors or textures, as some of those we featured in the past.Nevertheless, the 1,500 horsepower toy uses an imaculate shade of white as the main hue, while red is featured as an accent color - make sure to use the swipe feature of the first post below to get a better view of the said details, which obviously act like an attention magnet.Note that the Molsheim machine we have here showed up in Dubai, while wearing a vanity plate.Keep in mind that customer deliveries for the Bugatti Divo are just around the corner. Factory cars are currently being spotted in the wild, with the most recent sighting having taken place earlier this month.Keep in mind that the Divo comes from almost twice the price of a Chiron. Then again, while the production of the latter is limited to 500 units, the Volkswagen Group's crown jewel brand will only bring 40 units of the latter to the world. Even so, the two share the 1,500 horsepower spec of the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.Speaking about Bugatti, you'll find a second Instagram post below, one that refers to the brand altogether rather than targeting a specific model.The post comes from Kris Singh, one of the most social media-savvy car collectors out there. The aficionado aims to bring the exclusivity factor of the French brand under the spotlight, with Singh using the Prancing Horse as a comparison.