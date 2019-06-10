Tracy Morgan’s Fender Bender Means $200K Loss on Bugatti Veyron

Tracy Morgan recently treated himself to a new car, a 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, but he was able to drive it less than a mile when he got in a minor fender bender in New York.
As minor as it was, the accident will still cost him a pretty penny, The Blast reports. Morgan bought the pre-owned and extremely rare car for $2 million, and the damage to it – whatever it was – will probably mean a depreciation of $200,000. He will probably end up paying part of it out of his own pocket.
The NYPD is still investigating the crash, but reports and eyewitnesses say that it was the driver of the Honda CR-V who was responsible for it, as she did not have the right of way – Morgan did. Regardless of who was at fault, the crash resulted in an incident report being filed; that incident report will show on the Bugatt’s Carfax report.
In other words, no matter how small the damage, the car will be listed as having been involved in an official accident.
As if that wasn’t a tough enough pill to swallow, there’s also the issue of who will be paying for repairs. As we reported, Morgan left the scene of the accident in another vehicle and the Bugatti was taken back to the dealership for damage assessment and analysis.
“If the driver of the Honda is found at fault, her insurance will cover a portion of the damage, but the value of the car is way outside of the limits of most commercial insurance plans. Even if Morgan wants to go through his own insurance, sources in the industry tell us he will get a lot of pushback because of the high price,” The Blast writes.
“Morgan may end up paying upwards of $50,000 out of pocket for the repairs, especially because the Bugatti is not a vehicle that can be fixed up at any regular bodyshop,” the same report notes. “The other option Morgan will have is unloading the car on a new buyer, but we’re told even a Bugatti collector will want a steep discount due to the accident history.”
Morgan was reportedly very psyched about buying the car and was looking forward to taking it out for a spin. That said, he might look at the $50K in repairs as a small amount to pay to get back behind the wheel of his dream car.
The NYPD is still investigating the crash, but reports and eyewitnesses say that it was the driver of the Honda CR-V who was responsible for it, as she did not have the right of way – Morgan did. Regardless of who was at fault, the crash resulted in an incident report being filed; that incident report will show on the Bugatt’s Carfax report.
In other words, no matter how small the damage, the car will be listed as having been involved in an official accident.
As if that wasn’t a tough enough pill to swallow, there’s also the issue of who will be paying for repairs. As we reported, Morgan left the scene of the accident in another vehicle and the Bugatti was taken back to the dealership for damage assessment and analysis.
“If the driver of the Honda is found at fault, her insurance will cover a portion of the damage, but the value of the car is way outside of the limits of most commercial insurance plans. Even if Morgan wants to go through his own insurance, sources in the industry tell us he will get a lot of pushback because of the high price,” The Blast writes.
“Morgan may end up paying upwards of $50,000 out of pocket for the repairs, especially because the Bugatti is not a vehicle that can be fixed up at any regular bodyshop,” the same report notes. “The other option Morgan will have is unloading the car on a new buyer, but we’re told even a Bugatti collector will want a steep discount due to the accident history.”
Morgan was reportedly very psyched about buying the car and was looking forward to taking it out for a spin. That said, he might look at the $50K in repairs as a small amount to pay to get back behind the wheel of his dream car.
Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all.— Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019