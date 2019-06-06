Clip Shows Tracy Morgan Going Off on Woman Who Smashed Into His Bugatti

Talk about really bad luck: minutes after he picked up his brand new whip, a 2012 Bugatti Veyron, actor Tracy Morgan got into a fender bender in New York City.
Word of the accident spread like wild fire for two reasons: number one, Morgan was at the wheel of a $2 million Bugatti he’d just bought, and number two, the accident happened days from the 5-year anniversary of the deadly crash he was involved in and that nearly killed him, too.
At the time, police would only confirm that it happened, refusing to say more. They hadn’t issued any tickets either, because they were still working on determining who was responsible for it.
According to TMZ, the woman at the wheel of the silver Honda CR-V is to blame. “An NYPD traffic agent happened to be on the corner of 42nd Street and 10th Avenue Tuesday afternoon when the costly fender bender went down,” the report notes. “Law enforcement sources tell us the traffic agent witnessed Tracy cruising westbound on 42nd Street and preparing to make a legal turn onto 10th Ave. when the Honda collided with him.”
The Honda did not have the right of way, which means she will be held liable for the damages to the Bugatti. No wonder then that she’s telling Page Six about how she’s afraid her insurance premium will go up because she hit such an expensive car.
Speaking of the driver, 61-year-old Joycelyn Madulid, she also claims she was “terrified” when Morgan banged on her window and yelled at her something that sounds very much like, “B***h, get out of the car!”
The first video available at the bottom of the page shows Morgan losing his cool and trying to get the woman out of her own vehicle. She didn’t come out and the actor eventually regained his composure. Still, she maintains he is responsible for the accident.
“I was driving. I heard somebody hit me. I felt boom,” she tells Page Six. “He was yelling at me, I got scared. I didn’t yell anything back. I just stayed in my car. We are both turning right – people are still crossing. So what happened is we’re both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!”
Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all.— Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019