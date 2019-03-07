autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Mansory Bugatti Chiron Leads Exotic Ruination in Geneva, Looks Hideous

7 Mar 2019, 12:25 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
This year's Geneva Motor Show has been a horsepower blast. From traditional supercars, if we might call the Ferrari F8 Tributo and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that, to monsters like the 1,600 hp Koenigsegg Jesko or the all-electric Pininfarina Battista, the Swiss event was a go-fast fest. However, nobody was surprised by the darker sides of the venue, such as the faux exhaust tips (the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is on the list) or... the Mansory booth.
28 photos
Mansory ChironMansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory G63Mansory CullinanMansory CullinanMansory CullinanMansory CullinanMansory CullinanMansory CullinanMansory CullinanMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GTMansory Continental GT
As anybody with a passion for automobiles and an Internet connection knows by now, the German tuner has a thing for playing with exotics and lavish machines, with most of the results being on the horrific side.

And this year Mansory has unfortunately outdone itself this year, with the aftermarket developer targeting no less than ten machines. However, this is not about quantity, but rather about the company having targeted the Bugatti Chiron.

In fact, we've added a piece of live footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the modded 1,500 horsepower toy - the tuner also comes up with power upgrades for many of the vehicles it targets, but it didn't touch the quad-turbo W16 heart of the Molsheim machine.

Nevertheless, the Centuria (this was the name chosen for the Chiron) comes with aero components, visible carbon fiber and custom wheels.

We've also brought along a live photo gallery showcasing some of the other toys ruined by Mansory. For instance, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan "Billionaire" might just be a definition of "classy", at least in the company's view.

And while Bentley used the Geneva Motor Show to bring a collector's edition for the Continental GT (the famous Blower Bentley was the inspiration source), Mansory also decided to play with the Grand Tourer.

We can cut the tuner a bit of slack when it comes to its Mercedes-AMG G63, though. And that's because the proposal seems interesting, as if it were a real-world manifestation of the extreme renderings that flood the world wide web these days.
Mansory Bugatti Chiron 2019 Geneva Motor Show fail tuning
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Latest car models:
TATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVTATA MOTORS AltrozTATA MOTORS Altroz CompactFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticAll car models  
 
 