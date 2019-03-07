Mansory Bugatti Chiron Leads Exotic Ruination in Geneva, Looks Hideous

Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

This year's Geneva Motor Show has been a horsepower blast. From traditional supercars, if we might call the Ferrari F8 Tributo and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that, to monsters like the 1,600 hp Koenigsegg Jesko or the all-electric Pininfarina Battista, the Swiss event was a go-fast fest. However, nobody was surprised by the darker sides of the venue, such as the faux exhaust tips (the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is on the list) or... the Mansory booth. 28 photos



And this year Mansory has unfortunately outdone itself this year, with the aftermarket developer targeting no less than ten machines. However, this is not about quantity, but rather about the company having targeted the Bugatti Chiron.



In fact, we've added a piece of live footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the modded 1,500 horsepower toy - the tuner also comes up with power upgrades for many of the vehicles it targets, but it didn't touch the quad-turbo W16 heart of the Molsheim machine.



Nevertheless, the Centuria (this was the name chosen for the Chiron) comes with aero components, visible carbon fiber and custom wheels.



We've also brought along a live photo gallery showcasing some of the other toys ruined by Mansory. For instance, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan "Billionaire" might just be a definition of "classy", at least in the company's view.



And while Bentley used the Geneva Motor Show to bring a collector's edition for the Continental GT (the famous Blower Bentley was the inspiration source), Mansory also decided to play with the Grand Tourer.



