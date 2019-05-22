Lime Green Bugatti La Voiture Noire Shows Stunning Spec

No, the world hasn't gone mad and gifted the Bugatti La Voiture Noire with a Lime Green finish. First of all, that would defy the identity of the current Bugatti crown jewel and I'm not just refering to the final part of its French name, which means this machine can come in any color in the way the Ford Model T did it.

View this post on Instagram #bugatti 🦉 A post shared by Iskander Utebayev (@bat.not.bad) on Mar 30, 2019 at 3:14am PDT Instead, I'm talking about the 1930s Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic La Voiture Noire, which served as an inspiration for the modern-day, Chiron-based one-off.The original, which was created and owner by Ettore Bugatti's son Jean, dissapeared while Nazis were seizing Bugatti factory assets back in 1940s. And that car has remained a ghost to this day.Then again, there's no need to worry about the Lime Green appearance of this Molsheim machine - this is neither paint, nor a wrap, as we're talking about a rendering here.And while your usual rendering comes in the form of an image, the clip at the bottom of the page is pretty convincing and it could probably trick an untrained eye pretty easily. Then again, I couldn't resist featuring this in the #picoftheday category...Everything about the Bugatti LVN is covered in mystery. For instance, we all know that the machine set a new record for the most expensive new car (it came with a price of $18.7 million). But the name of its owner remains unknown.So bat.not.bad, the digital art label behind this effort, decided it was easier to throw some vivid pixels on top of the monster instead of trying to solve the puzzle. And I have to agree with that.The said label had previously come up with another La Voiture Noire rendering, one that allowed us to get a taste of the machine's quad-turbo W16 powerplant (you'll find this at the bottom of the page) - keep in mind that the Geneva car was a mockup, getting around with the help of electric power.