LumiPod Invites You Into the World of Luxury Glamping and Falling Asleep Under the Moon

Today we'll be exploring a different side of off-grid living, the luxurious side. But what defines a luxury glamping habitat. Well, we can let Lumiscene show you just what they feel is the ultimate luxury glamping solution. That's who's behind the LumiPod, a French design and architecture team with a drive to integrate living spaces into the natural world. After taking a look at the habitat here today, I believe that they've succeeded.
I want you to imagine that the time of year for you to take your two-week vacation has arrived. When that time comes, countless ideas can be explored, and one is to use that period to get you in touch with the great outdoors. To do that, most people just go out and buy a camper, RV, or travel trailer. You, on the other hand, decide that you want to avoid the hassle of owning an RV but still want to feel mother Gaia caressing your hair.
This is where LumiPod comes in. If you're lucky enough to purchase one of these prefabricated structures, you'll have access to a living space designed to offer the finer things in life. What makes the LumiPods so dang special, aside from being ready for use in up to three days, is the way they are designed.
living space of LumiPod.
Over half of the Pod's surface area is destined for this space and includes a large bed, nothing else. Behind the bedding, on the other hand, you'll be able to see a sort of wall built out of wood. If you look closely, you'll spot a couple of doors. Through these pathways, you'll access the ensuite bathroom, ready with vanity, toilet, separate shower, and a wardrobe. And that's all you really need.
Just imagine going to bed at night while watching the moon rise and set upon a starry sky. Come morning, the sun's rays will be there to invite you to a new day. With eyes half shut, you open the floor-to-ceiling windows and step out onto your patio or whatever space you've arranged for your lifestyle. The downside is that you won't have access to a kitchen, but you should have room for a mobile galley.
As for pricing, expect to pay around at least €85,000 ($89,621 at current exchange rates) for the LumiPod 5, the one seen in the main photo for this article. Seems like a legit way to spend those few days we're offered for nearly a year of social service.
