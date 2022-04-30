autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Limited Edition Month
Car reviews:
 
LumiPod Invites You Into the World of Luxury Glamping and Falling Asleep Under the Moon
Let's face it, enjoying the great outdoors out of nothing more than a travel trailer is pretty neat. However, some people like a little more fanciness, and if you're one of those folks, there are glamping habitats like this here LumiPod.

LumiPod Invites You Into the World of Luxury Glamping and Falling Asleep Under the Moon

Home > News > Coverstory
30 Apr 2022, 15:47 UTC ·
LumiPodLumiPod InteriorLumiPod InteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod InteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod InteriorLumiPod FloorplanLumiPod InteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod ExteriorLumiPod Exterior
Today we'll be exploring a different side of off-grid living, the luxurious side. But what defines a luxury glamping habitat. Well, we can let Lumiscene show you just what they feel is the ultimate luxury glamping solution. That's who's behind the LumiPod, a French design and architecture team with a drive to integrate living spaces into the natural world. After taking a look at the habitat here today, I believe that they've succeeded.

I want you to imagine that the time of year for you to take your two-week vacation has arrived. When that time comes, countless ideas can be explored, and one is to use that period to get you in touch with the great outdoors. To do that, most people just go out and buy a camper, RV, or travel trailer. You, on the other hand, decide that you want to avoid the hassle of owning an RV but still want to feel mother Gaia caressing your hair.

This is where LumiPod comes in. If you're lucky enough to purchase one of these prefabricated structures, you'll have access to a living space designed to offer the finer things in life. What makes the LumiPods so dang special, aside from being ready for use in up to three days, is the way they are designed.

The Pod is assembled upon a circular living space, and half of that circle is nothing but glass walls to help you get a clear view of the world around all day. The second benefit is a flood of natural light that penetrates your living space. With proper positioning, the idea is to capture all-day sunlight. Sitting in that endless supply of rays will also be the bedroom and living space of LumiPod.

Over half of the Pod's surface area is destined for this space and includes a large bed, nothing else. Behind the bedding, on the other hand, you'll be able to see a sort of wall built out of wood. If you look closely, you'll spot a couple of doors. Through these pathways, you'll access the ensuite bathroom, ready with vanity, toilet, separate shower, and a wardrobe. And that's all you really need.

Just imagine going to bed at night while watching the moon rise and set upon a starry sky. Come morning, the sun's rays will be there to invite you to a new day. With eyes half shut, you open the floor-to-ceiling windows and step out onto your patio or whatever space you've arranged for your lifestyle. The downside is that you won't have access to a kitchen, but you should have room for a mobile galley.

However, Lumiscene seems to have devised these units more for use in the hospitality sector. This means that you may be able to track down someone that's possibly running an Airbnb with these units. Oh, and Lumiscene does produce more than one style of LumiPod, ranging in size, and even one designed to function as a sauna. With sizes ranging from 12 square meters (129 square feet) to 42 square meters (452 square feet), you should be able to easily find a model to suit your needs and wants.

As for pricing, expect to pay around at least €85,000 ($89,621 at current exchange rates) for the LumiPod 5, the one seen in the main photo for this article. Seems like a legit way to spend those few days we're offered for nearly a year of social service.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. The image gallery features an array of other LumiPod structures.

prefabricaed luxury Lifestyle glamping off-grid mobile living prefab WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories