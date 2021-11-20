Prefab Denizen Archetype Smart Pod Is a Digital Nomad's Dream Office

Folks, what you have before you is known as the Archetype smart pod. It's a mobile office structure designed and manufactured by a team known as Denizen. While very little is revealed about Denizen's origins, aside from being from California, the project they've pulled off seems to offer creative minds and lone wolves the perfect space to boost productivity to a maximum.
If there's one thing I've learned from my time as a writer, it's that being alone in a room with nothing more than my requisites is one of the best ways to get ahead on a project. This is exactly the sort of setting that Archetype promises to achieve, plus a tad extra.
As mentioned, Archetype is a mobile office space tuned to offer its owner optimal working conditions. This means you can work from any place where you have the power needed to feed the structure. The backwoods, the edge of a cliff, even a lakeside, all valid options.
This sort of mobility isn't offered by a set of wheels, except when it's time to move the structure to a new place, but rather because the design is prefabricated, needing nothing more than assembly on site. However, you won't be putting together just any old walls, but rather, 3D-printed components.
Now, let's say you pay 1,000 USD (887 EUR at current exchange rates) to rent one of these puppies for a month. If you do that, Denizen will send a team of experienced members to assess whether the area you've chosen is suitable for the structure and will even put it together for you. If you ever feel like moving to a new area, Denizen will return and take care of relocation services without breaking your Archetype apart.
Once built, Archetype will be nothing more than an office; you won't find a bathroom inside, although a cassette toilet isn't a bad idea. However, you will find a one-person napping or reading nook and a high-tech desk with light and audio systems. A 10-foot-high (3.05-meter) dome ceiling that offers a clear view of the world around. You'll be working out in nature but protected from the things you don't want.
With things like a sound barrier, cameras and microphones, BLE smart lock, and audiophile-grade speakers, this is already starting to sound like a digital nomad's dream. Throw in a fridge, whiteboard wall, all-weather heating and cooling, plus an air filtration system, and the only thing missing is a blanket. Don't forget the cassette toilet I mentioned.
As for how this structure is powered, Denizen's website isn't very clear. All they say is that the Archetype can be supplied with a single-phase 120-volt AC 40 amp feed. How you power this is up to you, but I wonder if needs can be covered with a solar setup.
Nonetheless, the moment I saw this structure, I felt compelled to tell you about it, as I'm sure there are plenty of folks that would love to work out of something like this, and even though it's created for just one brilliant mind at a time, you can bring a friend or co-worker no problem. Like the saying goes, "Get busy working, or get busy wishing."
