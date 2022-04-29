Loki Basecamp Starts New Land Yacht Adventure With Prevost-Based XL Coach Series

People who love self-sufficient outdoor adventures done alongside high-tech pickup truck campers might have heard about Loki Basecamp. The company is pretty new on the market but has already built the Icarus and Falcon series for a variety of models, from mid-size to heavy-duty.
Their main order of business is simple: popular trucks from Toyota’s Tacoma to Ford’s F-150 and Ram’s 3500 HD get unique-fitting four-season pods that are targeted towards some of the most extreme adventures while also being a perfect (custom) fit for any lifestyle. Plus, they are compatible with OEM pickup trucks, can be independently deployed as ground camps, have modular components, and are fully self-sufficient thanks to impressive off-grid capabilities.
While diligently taking care of bespoke customer needs and thus innovating the latest ideas with each developed product, the company has also been keen to expand its activities beyond the limits of regular pickup trucks. So, along with upcoming EV series conversions (Rivian, Cybertruck, and Lightning are already hinted at), Loki Basecamp recently partnered with Norva engineering to offer their products on high-end Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. And that was just the start of something bigger, it seems.
Now, the thrill-seekers have a new, even larger option from Loki Basecamp: its XL Coach series. Motivated by a client who wanted their signature tech on a much larger scale, they now offer the choice of converting a Prevost coach bus into “the ultimate motorhome for active adventurers.”
For now, they say we are dealing with a unique project that brought together two Loki subsidiaries – Basecamp and Coach – for the modification and conversion of a Prevost X3 45 VIP. It now has massive off-grid capabilities “while packing all of the amenities you would find in your home, including a washer & dryer.”
Even better, the XL Coach has R16-rated insulation, so a cross-continental road trip from Texas to Alaska and back should not be a problem. Nor a hindrance, considering the five-star hotel/mansion type of luxury packed on board…
