Loki Basecamp Shows First Modular Ideas for the Off-Grid Icarus Camper Interior

Although there are still a few days left from this year’s summer road trip season, Loki Basecamp’s new off-grid Icarus series of truck-based campers won’t be ready to act as a trusty companion. For now, there’s a bit more work to be done.
We first met Loki Basecamp, a truck-to-camper conversion specialist, through the company’s Falcon series. Then, earlier this month the brand unveiled plans to double down on “the most versatile 4-Season slide-in on the market.” And it will do so with something that should easily deliver “off-grid adventures, regardless of the season.”
Although Loki only presented some CGI depictions of the cool dual-tone Ford F-Series pickup truck and its new Icarus camper, we shouldn’t hurry and dismiss their announcement as potential vaporware. This is because the company is diligently at work and currently completing the first Icarus series rig on its production line. Additionally, the demo truck – a Ford F-350 Super Duty as far as we can tell – is also in the shop for some neat Warn Industries (winch) and Fox shocks upgrades.
Of course, that’s all sweet and dandy for the off-road aficionados, but the overlanding fans also want to know a little more about the creature comforts. Luckily, Loki recently obliged and presented the first virtual ideas for the camper’s modular interior. As a reminder, the specialist will offer two versions, the Icarus 6 (six feet / 183 cm bed) and the Icarus 8 (eight feet / 244 cm) bed, with prices kicking off at $69k.
What we see here is the larger Icarus 8 camper, which can also be independently deployed from the truck as a ground basecamp. And the self-sufficient rig virtually packs most amenities. Just about everything you need when away from home is there, save for a stove – which either doesn’t have a place or it wasn’t depicted in these CGI shots. But, no worries, Loki promises more info on the modular interior capabilities is coming soon.
