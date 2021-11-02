Warning! What You See Is Not a Rendering: Loki Basecamp's Icarus Truck Camper Is Now Real

Until a few days ago, the interior of the Icarus was just a set of renderings with what looked like a ready shell. Now, the time has come, and Loki has unveiled a working prototype model to give potential buyers an authentic feel of what to expect.
If you've been keeping up with the news, the name Loki has been whispered quite a few times this past year. Every time it's been with some construction that looks like it's from some other planet. this crew has been working in the prefabrication business for a tad over 15 years now, and their products seem to be just the breath of fresh air the industry has been waiting for.
One of those fresh breaths now comes in the shape of the Icarus, a compact and durable truck-bed camper meant to push the limits on all-season and off-grid camping. Time to take a look at what's in store for potential owners.
all-season abilities. The camper's exterior is adorned with things like ladders, racks, solar panels, AC units, bike racks; you name it the Icarus probably has it as an option
Sure, the exterior is nice and all, but what really matters is the interior living space. One of the main reasons this camper is so-sought after is because it features a very modular interior. Nearly every feature does something extra than it's normally supposed to.
Tables can be moved on a swivel, be taken out entirely, or used as a platform to create another sleeping area. Drawer after drawer of storage is integrated into the shell or overhead, or you move things around to turn your sleeping habitat into a full-blown workstation; the Icarus is meant to be able to do it all. With up to 300 watts of solar power, a 600 Ah battery bank, and a 2,000-watt inverter, you should be ready to go with no issues.
If you happen to run across Loki's website, you'll notice that there are no other numbers given regarding specs. Why? Well, at the end of the day, Loki is the sort of company that's looking to offer its customers a fully customizable experience. This means that you should even be able to choose how big of a freshwater tank you want or need, within functioning norms, of course.
There's no specific price tag on the camper because each one will end up being a completely custom job, but Loki does mention that their Basecamp products start at 69,000 USD (59,557 EUR at current exchange rates). I'm not sure that this price also applies to the Icarus, but if it does, it's a camper to consider if you're ever in the market.
