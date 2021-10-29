Lance 855S Short Bed Camper With Slide-Out Is Massive Mobile Home Meant for All-Season Use

Yes, folks, this short bed truck camper even features slide-outs. Designs like these are one of the reasons why Lance Camper has risen to be known as a go-to team for truck campers. Since 1965, Lance has focused on building accessible, capable, and road-worthy mobile homes centered around the client's experience. These are just some of the reasons why this team is still going strong today. Another attraction to their products comes from their building techniques which include all-season capabilities and are proudly built in the U.S.A; the 855S is no different.
The best way to understand what's in store for future customers is to look at a few specs of this camper. Each truck camper is built similarly, with an aluminum frame and interlocking aluminum extrusions. Block foam insulation and Azdel interior walls keep the interior nice and shielded from the elements, while an insulated floor and one-piece roof complete most of the construction. A one-piece TPO nose cap is placed at the front to keep things sealed, looking good, and features an aerodynamic design too. For everything else, there's high-gloss and laminated fiberglass.
When you first set foot into the camper, the slide-out and convertible dinette are already extended. With a walk-through now available, you'll find a wet bath ready with a toilet, shower, and integrated sink to the left of the entry. With ventilation overhead, keeping moisture out of the interior should be simple.
Also, on the left side of the camper sits the galley and is equipped with a three-burner stovetop and oven, three-way fridge, and dual-sink with a pull-out faucet. The galley and the rest of the camper are filled with storage space to help you store tools, gear, cooking utensils, and foodstuffs.
One system into which Lance put great care is the electrical system. LED lights, exterior lighting, pre-wiring for solar power, and wireless slide-out control are just some of what's available. With a battery compartment and generator-ready construction, off-grid living shouldn't be an issue at all.
Overall, the 855S features a wet weight of 3,331 lbs (1,510 kg). How much more cargo can be loaded is not specified on the manufacturer's website. With a length of 18 feet (5.49 meters) and exterior width of 8 feet (2.44 meters), you can understand how so much space is revealed. Even though a family of four can sleep in this camper, a bunk bed option allows another child to join the group.
How much you can expect to pay for one of these puppies depends on the sort of features your model comes with and the dealership you use. However, you can find an average 2021 855S for around 54,000 USD (46,714 EUR at current exchange rates), but if you're looking to build a custom camper, make sure to bring a little more than that.
