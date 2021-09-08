Adventurer 89RBS Truck Camper Stands as Testament to What Slide-Outs Can Achieve

Adventurer Campers is a team that’s been around since 1969 when Erdman Epp purchased a camper company with five employees. As they say, the rest is history because here we are today looking at what sort of campers this team currently has on the market.
One truck camper you can pick up in case you’re ever interested in something from Adventurer, is the 89RBS slide-in. Best of all, it even features a slide-out wall to help boost the interior space available to guests.
What you’re looking at is an aluminum frame construction with 2-inch (5.08-centimeter) aluminum walls and closed cell block insulation, and a Lamilux 4000 gel coat is responsible for that shine you see. As for the roof, a one-piece thermo polyolefin shell offers protection against leaks but also the ability to walk on top of your camper (comes in handy with the roof rack option). A one-piece floor with enclosed tanks and basement on a slide-out pushes the envelope on which time of year this camper can be used.
Inside the 89RBS, I was surprised to find every feature you could need whenever embarking on an off-grid adventure. Best of all, the interior can accommodate four guests. At the front of the camper, a bedroom equipped with queen bed, entertainment center, two nightstands, and a wardrobe with sliding door suit most outdoor travel needs.
Take a step down from the bedroom and you’ll enter the galley and living room, the main area where you’ll be spending most of your time. The galley features a double-bowl sink, thermoformed laminate countertops, three-burner stovetop with oven, and residential fridge/freezer. Sink covers help extend the already plentiful countertop space and plenty of cabinets and drawers help you deposit all your utensils and cooking gear. There's even a ventilation system above the cooking area.
favorite scenic route as a large window offers a view of the world around with ease. At the end of the galley, near the entrance into the camper, Adventurer equips the 89RBS with a seamless one-piece fiberglass wet bath featuring a Dometic toilet, one-piece shower, and sink.
Now, a camper like this is supposed to meet certain criteria of off-grid living, and it does. A 20,000 BTU furnace, water heater, and those enclosed tanks I mentioned, are all meant to get you away from the crowd as much as possible.
An array of electrical components are also found, all aimed at being independent from the world around. A dual battery compartment, control center, 45-amp converter with battery charger, and pre-wired for solar prep, are just a few of electrical systems you’ll find standard.
Push the boundaries even more and add a four-season insulation package, extended structural warranty, and solar panels to go all the way out of the way. Just the standard 89RBS will yield a dry weight of 3,174 lbs (1,439 kg), so make sure your travel rig is ready for the added weight.
So, I did a bit of shopping around to see how much something like this will run you, and I can say I was not surprised that some dealerships are asking upwards of $50,000 (€42,290 at current exchange rates) for one of these campers, depending on the options and features available. Give it some thought and let us know what you think about all that.
