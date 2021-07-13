Bundutec’s RoadRunner Pickup Truck Camper Feels Like Home Anywhere in the World

The team that’s promising to help you get out and see more sights is none other than Bundutec. If you’ve never heard of Bundutec, not a problem. This team hit the market back in 2013 when retired president of Northstar Campers, Rory Willett, felt he couldn’t give up on the industry just like that. Tracing Willett’s history back to Northstar, a team that’s been around since 1961, you can imagine the level of knowledge Bundutec has behind them.
As for the camper I'll be bringing to your attention today, it’s known as the RoadRunner. Once you get to know it, you’ll understand the name and even agree it’s a perfect fit. If you check out the manufacturer’s website, there isn’t any clear information as to what size truck you’ll be able to use for this camper. However, the images show a Ram 3500 as the turtle for this shell. I tried giving the team a call, but they’re rather the morning folk, and with us writers (nigh owls), rarely will they cross paths.
Just to get things out of the way, the starting price for one of these puppies is $33,706, definitely not too cheap. But in that price hides a camper that may keep you moving for years to come. Overall, the RoadRunner comes in with a dry weight of 2,400 pounds (1,088 kg), hence the Ram. An overall length of 193 in (490 cm), floor width of 49 in (124 cm), and interior height of 76 in (190 cm), make up the living space you’ll be relaxing in.
quite secretive about what they use to build their campers. Instead, we’re told of an array of features aimed at offering a comfortable and enjoyable outdoor experience. The only details that exist regarding construction are the insulated windows and skylight, aluminum siding, and fiberglass nose.
Not only does the camper include four corner jacks, meaning you can leave it behind and explore with just the truck, but while it’s sitting there waiting for your return, an array of electric systems keep things running how you want it. 45-amp lithium charging converter, portable solar connection, 30-amp cord with protector, and battery tray are all standard. If you’ve got the cash for more, the RoadRunner can be equipped with 340-watt or 170-watt solar package, larger batteries, and a 3K inverter with switch.
Other necessary comforts are to be covered by a MaxxAir roof fan, Truma Combi eco water heater and furnace, pressurized water system, and gravity water fill. For water, 34 gallons (128 liters) of freshwater are available, and so are another 20 gallons (75.7 liters) of gray water.
Inside, the floorplan reveals space for all features normally found in a camper of this style, and then a bit more as well. At the rear, a wardrobe, followed by the kitchen, lines the western wall, while the bath and dinette along the eastern wall. The kitchen is equipped with two-burner stove, compressor fridge, and faucet with cover.
storage space are available too. Two guests can fit here, while another one or two can squeeze in on the dinette below. An exterior shower, 20-pound LP tank, locking exterior storage, and countless other features adorn the camper.
Speaking of extras, electric jacks, roof AC, tiedown setup, and even TV antenna can all be vouched for. But, as is the case with most extras, you’ll have to dish out a little extra cash. You can even get an awning, and shower enclosure for a homier feel.
Sure, you may hit the $35,000 and up mark getting yourself a camper to your liking, but your RoadRunner will come across as being ready to handle whatever your truck can.
